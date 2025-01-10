Chandra Arya, Member of Parliament for Nepean, has officially declared his candidacy to become the next Prime Minister of Canada.

“Canada deserves leadership that isn’t afraid to make the big decisions”

This is what Indian-origin Chandra Arya quotes his post on X, claiming to become the next Prime Minister of Canada.

Chandra Arya, Member of Parliament for Nepean, has officially declared his candidacy to become the next Prime Minister of Canada. In a video statement released on Thursday, Arya pledged to lead a streamlined government focused on revitalizing the nation’s economy and ensuring prosperity for future generations.

“I am running to be the next Prime Minister of Canada to lead a smaller, more efficient government that rebuilds our nation and secures prosperity for the future,” Arya said. “For the sake of our children and grandchildren, bold and necessary decisions must be made.”

Addressing Economic Challenges

Arya highlighted the pressing structural issues facing Canada, which he believes demand decisive action. “Our economic growth and fiscal strength are not benefiting many Canadians,” he stated, emphasizing the affordability struggles faced by younger generations and the working middle class. “Many working families are retiring into poverty. This is unacceptable, and it’s time for change.”

Promising economic revitalization, Arya outlined his vision for fostering prosperity through pragmatic and bold decisions. “With prudence and determination, I will rebuild our economy, creating opportunities for all Canadians. It’s time to imagine a Canada where economic freedom and financial security are realities for everyone,” he said.

Vision for Canada

Arya painted a picture of a reimagined Canada, one rooted in economic freedom, equal opportunity, and pride in national identity. “Imagine a nation where entrepreneurs thrive, where the younger generation has access to equal opportunities, and where Canadian families embrace a renewed sense of pride and values,” he said.

He underscored the urgency of leadership that isn’t afraid to make bold choices. “Canada deserves leadership that will restore hope, rebuild our economy, and create a brighter future for all generations,” he declared.

Arya concluded his announcement by inviting Canadians to join him in his mission. “Let’s rebuild, revitalize, and secure a better future for all Canadians,” he urged.

Context of the Announcement

Arya’s announcement follows Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision to step down as leader of the Liberal Party and Prime Minister once a successor is chosen. Trudeau revealed on Monday that Parliament would be suspended until March 24 to facilitate the leadership transition.

Who Is Chandra Arya?

Chandra Arya, originally from Dwarlu village in Sira Taluk, Tumkur district, Karnataka, holds an MBA from the Kousali Institute of Management Studies, Dharwad, affiliated with Karnataka University. In 2006, he immigrated to Canada and served as chairman of the Indo-Canada Ottawa Business Chamber before entering politics.

Re-elected in the 2021 federal election, Arya faced criticism, including opposition from the Ottawa Punjabi Association, which displayed anti-Arya signs during his campaign. NDP candidate Sean Devine targeted Tamil, Punjabi, and Sikh communities in the riding, citing dissatisfaction with Arya’s representation.

In 2022, Arya made history as the first MP to speak Kannada, his native language, in Canada’s House of Commons. He also addressed the issue of vandalism against Hindu temples in Toronto, attributing it to “Khalistani extremists.”

