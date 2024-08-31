Indian-Origin Man Arrested For Killing 21-Year-Old Nepalese Student During Robbery in US Apartment

A 21-year-old Nepali student, Muna Pandey, was tragically shot dead during a robbery at her apartment in Houston, Texas. The suspect, identified as 52-year-old Bobby Sinh Shah, an Indian-origin man, has been arrested and charged with murder. Police reported that Pandey, a student at Houston Community College, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in her apartment around 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

According to authorities, staff at the apartment complex alerted the police after receiving an anonymous tip about a body inside the unit. Upon arrival, officers found Pandey unresponsive and declared her dead at the scene. The tragic incident has left the local Nepali community in shock and mourning.

Arrest of Suspect Caught on CCTV

Two days after the murder, police released surveillance footage showing Shah leaving Pandey’s apartment, leading to his identification as the suspect. Shah was subsequently arrested later that day during a routine traffic stop and has since been charged with murder.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation, but authorities believe the shooting occurred during a robbery. Shah’s capture was facilitated by the quick release of his image, which helped in his swift apprehension.

Pandey’s Move to the US and Family’s Desperate Search

Pandey had moved from Nepal to the United States in 2021 to pursue her studies at Houston Community College. A GoFundMe page set up by her friends and community members describes her as a dedicated student and a loving daughter. The tragedy has hit particularly hard as she was the only child of her mother, Anita, who had been desperately trying to contact her daughter before the body was discovered.

“What her Mom said is her phone was always online. After Saturday night, phone was offline. She had three gunshots and she was laying down on the bed, with head down. Hopefully, the investigation will come up with some idea of how this happened,” a member of the Nepalese Association of Houston told the New York Post.

Community Mobilizes to Support Grieving Family

The Nepalese Association of Houston has been actively working with the Nepal Consulate to help bring Pandey’s mother to the United States. The association has launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover the expenses of Pandey’s funeral and to arrange for her mother’s travel to Houston. The campaign has raised nearly $30,000, demonstrating the community’s outpouring of support during this difficult time.

“We are reaching out to you, our community, to help bring Anita to the United States so she can say goodbye to her only child and give Muna the farewell she deserves. The funds raised will be used to cover the costs of Muna’s funeral and to bring her mother to Houston to be with her daughter’s body for the final rituals,” reads the GoFundMe page.

A Community in Grief and Seeking Answers

The tragic death of Muna Pandey has left the Nepali community in Houston and abroad devastated. As the investigation continues, many are left grappling with the senseless loss of a young life filled with promise. The Nepalese Association of Houston and other community members are hopeful that justice will be served and that the circumstances of her death will be fully uncovered.