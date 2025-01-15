The tragic incident has prompted calls for better protection and support for medical professionals, ensuring they can perform their duties without the threat of violence.

Achamma Cherian, a 57-year-old nurse of Indian origin, suffered critical injuries after being stabbed with scissors by a patient while on duty at the acute medical unit of Oldham Royal Hospital in Greater Manchester on January 13.

She is currently receiving treatment at a different hospital for what doctors have described as “life-changing” injuries.

What Really Happened?

The attack occurred when Roman Haque, a 37-year-old patient, reportedly became agitated over a delay in his medical assessment. Haque was arrested at the scene and later charged with attempted murder and possession of a bladed weapon.

He identified himself as Mohammed Roman Haque during his appearance at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on January 16. Haque has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear at Minshull Street Crown Court on February 18.

About the Victim: Achamma Cherian

Cherian, described as a “lovely and experienced” nurse, has been working at Oldham Royal Hospital for over a decade. A mother of two, she is also an active member of the Indian Association Oldham (IAO), a Hindu temple and community service organization.

According to neighbors, Cherian has lived near the hospital with her husband, believed to be Alexander Chandy, since 2007. She frequently worked night shifts and was highly regarded by colleagues and community members alike.

The Greater Manchester Police stated they are not looking for additional suspects and assured the public there is no broader threat. Health Secretary Wes Streeting condemned the attack, stating, “Nurses are the backbone of our NHS and should be able to care for patients without fear of violence.”

Oldham West MP Jim McMahon also criticized the incident, calling it a “senseless attack.” Meanwhile, Marimouttou Coumarassamy, chairman of the British Indian Nurses Association (BINA), clarified that the incident was not racially motivated and emphasized that Cherian is receiving appropriate medical care.

Growing Concern for Healthcare Workers’ Safety

The attack has sparked renewed concern about the safety of healthcare workers in the UK, particularly following the significant influx of nurses from India during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A hospital employee noted that approximately 400 Indian nurses have joined the workforce in Greater Manchester since the pandemic began, highlighting their essential role in the healthcare system.

The tragic incident has prompted calls for better protection and support for medical professionals, ensuring they can perform their duties without the threat of violence.

