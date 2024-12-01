Home
Sunday, December 1, 2024
Indian Passengers Stranded For 13 Hours At Kuwait Airport With No Help, Chaos Captured In Viral Video

Gulf Air flight GF005 was diverted unexpectedly, and passengers claim the diversion was due to an engine fire, triggering panic among the travelers.

Indian Passengers Stranded For 13 Hours At Kuwait Airport With No Help, Chaos Captured In Viral Video

Indian passengers traveling from Mumbai to Manchester found themselves stranded for over 13 hours at Kuwait Airport after their Gulf Air flight, GF005, was unexpectedly diverted. The incident has sparked widespread outrage, as passengers allege severe neglect by the airline, claiming they were left without food, assistance, or proper care during the long wait.

The situation took a dramatic turn when Gulf Air’s flight was diverted mid-journey, and passengers were informed of the change only 20 minutes before landing in Kuwait. While Gulf Air has not issued an official statement, some passengers reported that the diversion occurred after one of the aircraft’s engines reportedly caught fire, triggering panic and confusion among those on board.

TAKE A LOOK AT THIS VIDEO:

As the hours passed and passengers waited at Kuwait Airport, frustrations mounted. A video that quickly went viral on social media showed angry passengers arguing with airport authorities, while others voiced their complaints on Twitter. Some of the stranded passengers alleged that Gulf Air provided hotel accommodation only to travelers from the European Union, the UK, and the US, while passengers from India were left without help.

Indian authorities swiftly intervened, coordinating with officials at Kuwait Airport to arrange hotel accommodation for the stranded passengers, who included elderly individuals and children. Two waiting rooms were provided for Indian and Pakistani nationals, with arrangements underway for a flight to continue the onward journey.

The prolonged ordeal highlighted several issues, including the airline’s failure to provide timely assistance and the alleged preferential treatment given to passengers from certain regions. These revelations have raised questions about Gulf Air’s customer service standards, particularly in handling emergency situations.

Despite the chaos, Gulf Air has yet to comment on the incident, leaving many passengers seeking answers. The episode underscores the vulnerabilities faced by travelers when flights are diverted unexpectedly and the need for airlines to provide immediate support in such situations.

Filed under

Gulf Air flight diverted Gulf Air Mumbai to Manchester Gulf Air neglect Gulf Air passenger complaints Kuwait airport incident Kuwait airport stranded passengers stranded Kuwait

