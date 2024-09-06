INS Tabar and P8I Aircraft Lead the Charge in 22nd India-France Naval Exercise Varuna

The Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Tabar, under the command of Captain MR Harish, and the Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance (LRMR) P8I aircraft made a notable impact in the 22nd edition of the India-France bilateral naval exercise Varuna.

The Indian Navy’s stealth frigate INS Tabar, under the command of Captain MR Harish, and the Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance (LRMR) P8I aircraft made a notable impact in the 22nd edition of the India-France bilateral naval exercise Varuna.

Exercise Details

The significant maritime exercise took place from September 2 to 4, 2024, in the Mediterranean Sea, following a port visit by INS Tabar to Toulon, France, from August 29 to September 1, 2024, as per an official press release by the Indian Navy.

History of the Varuna Exercise

Since its inception in 2001, the Varuna exercise has become a cornerstone of the defense relationship between India and France. This year’s edition featured an array of sophisticated naval operations designed to enhance interoperability and tactical skills between the two navies.

READ MORE: Haryana Elections 2024: Congress & AAP Engage In Alliance Talks, Raghav Chadha Affirms Ongoing Efforts

Participants

The Indian contingent included INS Tabar and the P8I aircraft, while the French Navy contributed with the frigate FS Provence, the nuclear-powered submarine Suffren, Atlantique 2 aircraft, MB339 fighter jets, and helicopters, including the NH90 and Dauphin, the press release stated.

Operations and Drills

Throughout the exercise, participants engaged in a variety of complex operations. These included advanced anti-submarine warfare drills, rigorous air defense exercises, and live weapon firings.

The exercise also incorporated a FLYEX (fly exercise) and a steam past event, which demonstrated the effective integration of assets across air, surface, and sub-surface domains.

Significance

These operations not only tested but also showcased the tactical capabilities and coordination between the Indian and French naval forces.

The successful execution of Varuna in the Mediterranean Sea underscores India’s expanding naval reach and its capacity for sustained operations beyond the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). By conducting the exercise in this distant theatre, the Indian Navy has highlighted its growing global maritime presence and operational versatility, the press release reported.

Strategic Partnership

This edition of Varuna reinforces the strong strategic partnership between India and France, reflecting a shared commitment to enhancing maritime security and fostering deeper operational collaboration.

The completion of this year’s Varuna exercise further solidifies the robust defense ties between the two nations and emphasizes their mutual dedication to advancing best practices and strategic cooperation in maritime defense.

Eygi’s Background and Activism

Eygi, a psychology graduate from the University of Washington with a minor in Middle Eastern Languages and Cultures, was working as an undergraduate peer mentor. Originally from Antalya, Turkey, she had attended West Seattle High School in the U.S. Her activism with the Faz3a campaign brought her to the area just this week. The campaign focuses on protecting farmers from violence perpetrated by Israeli settlers, a concern that has intensified since October 2023.

According to reports, Eygi was caught in gunfire exchanges between Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and protesters. The IDF has yet to officially confirm these details. Eygi was not the only person injured; another individual was reportedly wounded but is expected to survive.

International and Local Reactions

Nablus Governor Ghassan Daghlas condemned the killing, emphasizing the severity of the situation. “This is her life, a foreign citizen holding American nationality … during peaceful popular protests,” Daghlas told media sources. He further asserted, “All legal measures will be submitted to the International Criminal Court. The bullets do not distinguish between a Palestinian, a child, a woman, or any nationality.”

Governor Daghlas called upon U.S. President Joe Biden to halt support for Israel, stating, “It is working hard to bomb hospitals and kill children and foreigners, including American nationals.”

Eygi’s death highlights the ongoing tensions and violence in the region, with calls for international accountability and further scrutiny of the actions of the Israeli military.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

ALSO READ: Who Is Aysenur Ezgi Eygi And What Led To Her Death In West Bank?