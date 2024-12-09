Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to commission the Indian Navy’s latest multi-role stealth-guided missile frigate, INS Tushil, at Kaliningrad in Russia, on Monday. This crucial ceremony will be attended by the Defence Minister, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and top officials from both the nations. The Yantra Shipyard in Kaliningrad will host the commissioning.

Singh’s visit, scheduled from December 8-10, will also see him co-chairing the 21st India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC) with Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov in Moscow on December 10. The two leaders will discuss various aspects of bilateral defence relations, including military cooperation, industrial partnerships, and global and regional issues of mutual interest.

Tributes and Community Engagement in INS Tushil

During his time in Russia, Singh will pay respects at ‘The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier’ in Moscow, honoring Soviet soldiers who lost their lives in World War II. He is also expected to interact with members of the Indian community in Russia, strengthening cultural and diplomatic ties.

INS Tushil: A Technological Marvel

The INS Tushil is a new generation Krivak III Class frigate from Project 1135.6. She is to be the seventh warship of her class in service with the Indian Navy. Her construction has been closely monitored by the Indian Warship Overseeing Team based in Kaliningrad, ensuring that the highest standards of quality are met.

It is weighing around 3,900 tonnes with a length of 125 meters and fitted with latest Russian and Indian technology to ensure best practices are followed in the designing and constructing of warships. From January 2024, there were long trials which also included factory sea trials by the state committee as well as final delivery acceptance by an elite Indian team. It now moves at a speed of more than 30 knots (55 km/h) and is today ready to enter the Indian Navy in a near-combat-ready state.

Symbolism and Indigenous Features

The name Tushil means “protector shield,” and its crest symbolizes the Abhedya Kavacham, or the Impenetrable Shield. The motto of the frigate, Nirbhay, Abhedya aur Balsheel, is that the Indian Navy has never retreated in its resolve to safeguard the nation’s sea frontiers.

The design of the ship incorporates considerable Indian content, enhanced to 26% with collaboration between Indian naval specialists and Russia’s Severnoye Design Bureau. Further, the ‘Made-in-India’ systems in the frigate have increased to 33, which are supported by some of the biggest Indian manufacturers like BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd, Bharat Electronics Ltd, Keltron, Nova Integrated Systems (Tata), Elcome Marine, and Johnson Controls India.

INS Tushil, upon its commissioning, will be a valuable asset to the Indian Navy’s Western Fleet under the Western Naval Command, furthering India’s maritime security and power projection in the region.