Iran Strikes Israel; Missile Attack Targets 10 Million Civilians

Iran launched a barrage of rockets, including ballistic missiles, towards Tel Aviv on Tuesday. The missile strikes are seen as a retaliatory measure following the assassination of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed during an Israeli military operation in Lebanon. The attack from Iran came as Israel continues its aerial campaign against Tehran-backed Hezbollah forces.

Iran’s response had been anticipated, with the United States warning Israel that the regime of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei might take direct military action. Iranian state media confirmed the missile launches, which targeted key areas near Israel’s largest city.

Iron Dome Activated as Sirens Blare Across Israel

As Iranian missiles approached Israeli airspace, the Israeli military quickly activated its Iron Dome defense system to intercept the incoming projectiles. Citizens across the country were urged to seek shelter, as air raid sirens echoed through the streets of Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and other major cities. “Dozens of explosions boomed across Jerusalem,” local reports indicated, with residents taking refuge in bomb shelters.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that the missile attack was part of a coordinated strike involving over 100 missiles launched from both Iran and Hezbollah forces in Lebanon. The dual-front attack significantly raised fears of a broader escalation across the Middle East.

The Fear of a Regional War Grows

The Shiite theocratic regime in Iran has now directly engaged with Israel, amplifying fears of a wider regional conflict. Tensions in the region have been simmering since the October 7 attack last year by Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, which ignited a prolonged conflict in Gaza. Now, with Hezbollah and Iran directly targeting Israel, the conflict threatens to spiral out of control.

U.S. President Joe Biden responded swiftly to the missile attack, stating, “The U.S. is prepared to help Israel defend itself from Iranian attacks.” The statement signals the possibility of U.S. involvement should the situation continue to deteriorate, with Washington remaining a close ally of Israel.

Ongoing Threats and Escalation

The Israeli military confirmed that Iran’s attack on Israeli cities is “continuing,” as missile strikes and air raid sirens persisted throughout Tuesday night. The IDF has vowed to take all necessary steps to defend the country and its people, with officials estimating that approximately 10 million civilians were under threat from Iranian and Hezbollah projectiles.

Meanwhile, the situation on the ground in Israel worsened as police confirmed a shooting attack in the coastal city of Jaffa. While details remain unclear, authorities suspect the shooting to be a terror attack, further heightening tensions as the country grapples with the two-front assault from both Hezbollah and Iran.

Iran’s Response to the Killing of Militant Leaders

Iran’s missile launches come as a direct response to the assassination of top militant leaders. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed that the attack on Israel was in retaliation for the deaths of key commanders, including Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah. Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon had targeted and killed several senior figures within Hezbollah and Iran’s military ranks, prompting Tehran’s swift military response.

“Iran is fully ready for any retaliation after missiles launched at Israel,” Iranian state media declared, as the country braces for possible Israeli countermeasures. Tehran has signaled its willingness to escalate the conflict if provoked further.