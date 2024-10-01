Iran Confirms Retaliation for Hezbollah Leader’s Death in Official Statement

Iran confirmed it fired dozens of ballistic missiles into Israel on Tuesday in retaliation for the killing of a senior Hezbollah leader

Iran confirmed it fired dozens of ballistic missiles into Israel on Tuesday in retaliation for the killing of a senior Hezbollah leader and a Hamas official. The missile strikes were announced during a statement broadcast on Iranian state television, with air raid sirens blaring across Israel and explosions reported in Tel Aviv and near Jerusalem.

Iran’s statement warned Israel of further retaliation if it attempted a military response. “If Israel responds militarily to this operation, it will face a harsher response,” the Iranian government declared. The missile attack is seen as a direct response to Israel’s airstrike that killed Hezbollah commander Hassan Nasrallah and a senior Iranian official in Beirut just days earlier.

IRGC: In response to the assassinations of martyr Heniyeh, martyr Nasrallah, and martyr Nilfroushan, we targeted the heart of the occupied territories. pic.twitter.com/lINETP5TFU — Iran Military (@IRIran_Military) October 1, 2024

Missiles Target Major Israeli Cities

The Israeli military confirmed that missiles had been launched from Iran, triggering air raid alerts throughout the country. Explosions were reported in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem shortly after the sirens, although it was unclear whether these were missile interceptions by Israel’s defense systems or incoming strikes.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, a spokesperson for the Israeli military, reassured the public that the country’s air defense systems were fully operational. “The air defense system is fully operational, detecting and intercepting threats wherever necessary, even at this moment,” Hagari said in a video statement.

The missile strikes caused widespread alarm in Jerusalem, where the explosions were so intense that windows shook. Residents across the nation were instructed to shelter in place, with bomb shelters opening as sirens wailed in central Israel and the capital.

Aftermath of Beirut Airstrike

Iran’s missile attack comes after a series of deadly events involving Israeli military strikes. Earlier on Tuesday, Israel’s military confirmed it had killed another senior Hezbollah operative, Mohammed Jaafar Qassir, in an airstrike on an apartment building near Beirut. Qassir was reportedly in charge of Hezbollah’s Unit 4400, which facilitated the transportation of weapons from Iran to Lebanon. He was also involved in developing Hezbollah’s precision-guided missile arsenal.

The Israeli military highlighted Qassir’s role in funding Hezbollah, stating that he had been responsible for sending hundreds of millions of dollars to the group over the years. His death marks another significant blow to Hezbollah’s leadership, following the recent assassination of Nasrallah.

Tensions Boil Over After a Day of Attacks

Tuesday’s missile launches followed a day of escalating violence, including rocket and missile attacks launched from Lebanon. Israeli authorities had already warned of a potential missile attack from Iran, issuing precautionary measures to civilians across the country.

Despite the missile barrage, Israel has warned Iran of significant “repercussions” for its actions. As tensions in the region continue to rise, the possibility of further military confrontations between Israel, Iran, and Hezbollah appears imminent.