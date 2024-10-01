Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Iran Confirms Retaliation for Hezbollah Leader’s Death in Official Statement

Iran confirmed it fired dozens of ballistic missiles into Israel on Tuesday in retaliation for the killing of a senior Hezbollah leader

Iran Confirms Retaliation for Hezbollah Leader’s Death in Official Statement

Iran confirmed it fired dozens of ballistic missiles into Israel on Tuesday in retaliation for the killing of a senior Hezbollah leader and a Hamas official. The missile strikes were announced during a statement broadcast on Iranian state television, with air raid sirens blaring across Israel and explosions reported in Tel Aviv and near Jerusalem.

Iran’s statement warned Israel of further retaliation if it attempted a military response. “If Israel responds militarily to this operation, it will face a harsher response,” the Iranian government declared. The missile attack is seen as a direct response to Israel’s airstrike that killed Hezbollah commander Hassan Nasrallah and a senior Iranian official in Beirut just days earlier.

Missiles Target Major Israeli Cities

The Israeli military confirmed that missiles had been launched from Iran, triggering air raid alerts throughout the country. Explosions were reported in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem shortly after the sirens, although it was unclear whether these were missile interceptions by Israel’s defense systems or incoming strikes.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, a spokesperson for the Israeli military, reassured the public that the country’s air defense systems were fully operational. “The air defense system is fully operational, detecting and intercepting threats wherever necessary, even at this moment,” Hagari said in a video statement.

The missile strikes caused widespread alarm in Jerusalem, where the explosions were so intense that windows shook. Residents across the nation were instructed to shelter in place, with bomb shelters opening as sirens wailed in central Israel and the capital.

Aftermath of Beirut Airstrike

Iran’s missile attack comes after a series of deadly events involving Israeli military strikes. Earlier on Tuesday, Israel’s military confirmed it had killed another senior Hezbollah operative, Mohammed Jaafar Qassir, in an airstrike on an apartment building near Beirut. Qassir was reportedly in charge of Hezbollah’s Unit 4400, which facilitated the transportation of weapons from Iran to Lebanon. He was also involved in developing Hezbollah’s precision-guided missile arsenal.

The Israeli military highlighted Qassir’s role in funding Hezbollah, stating that he had been responsible for sending hundreds of millions of dollars to the group over the years. His death marks another significant blow to Hezbollah’s leadership, following the recent assassination of Nasrallah.

Tensions Boil Over After a Day of Attacks

Tuesday’s missile launches followed a day of escalating violence, including rocket and missile attacks launched from Lebanon. Israeli authorities had already warned of a potential missile attack from Iran, issuing precautionary measures to civilians across the country.

Despite the missile barrage, Israel has warned Iran of significant “repercussions” for its actions. As tensions in the region continue to rise, the possibility of further military confrontations between Israel, Iran, and Hezbollah appears imminent.

Read MoreHezbollah Calls Israeli Forces Entering Lebanon FAKE, Says It Is Ready For Direct Combat 

Filed under

Hezbollah Leader iran Israel Official Statement Tel Aviv

Also Read

Kamala Harris Calls Iran a “Dangerous Force,” Reaffirms U.S. Support for Israel’s Security

Kamala Harris Calls Iran a “Dangerous Force,” Reaffirms U.S. Support for Israel’s Security

Guatemalan Authorities Arrest 25 Police Officers in Major Human Trafficking Bust

Guatemalan Authorities Arrest 25 Police Officers in Major Human Trafficking Bust

Ukraine Investigates Alleged Execution of 16 Surrendered Soldiers by Russian Troops

Ukraine Investigates Alleged Execution of 16 Surrendered Soldiers by Russian Troops

Cotton Growers Suffer Major Losses from Hurricane Helene, Delayed Harvest Threatens Profits

Cotton Growers Suffer Major Losses from Hurricane Helene, Delayed Harvest Threatens Profits

Trump Takes Aim at Harris During Wisconsin Rally, Promises Economic Solutions

Trump Takes Aim at Harris During Wisconsin Rally, Promises Economic Solutions

Entertainment

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded | NewsX Exclusive

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded |

‘There Was No Food To Eat, No Place To Sleep…’: Mithun Chakraborty Shares His Struggling Days Of Career

‘There Was No Food To Eat, No Place To Sleep…’: Mithun Chakraborty Shares His Struggling

Zakir Hussain, Bela Fleck, Edgar Meye Are Coming To India For New Tour- Check Schedule Here!

Zakir Hussain, Bela Fleck, Edgar Meye Are Coming To India For New Tour- Check Schedule

Diljit Dosanjh Sparks Controversy After Telling Pakistani Fan ‘Borders Are Drawn By Politicians,’ Internet Reacts

Diljit Dosanjh Sparks Controversy After Telling Pakistani Fan ‘Borders Are Drawn By Politicians,’ Internet Reacts

Marvel And DC Can No Longer Use The Shared ‘Superhero’ Trademark In US- Here’s Why!

Marvel And DC Can No Longer Use The Shared ‘Superhero’ Trademark In US- Here’s Why!

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox