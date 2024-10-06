Home
Monday, October 7, 2024
Iran Suspends Flights Amid Heightened Threat of Israeli Strikes

Iran has announced the cancellation of all flights from its airports overnight as the threat of an Israeli retaliatory strike looms. According to the spokesperson for the Civil Aviation Organisation, flights will be grounded from 9 PM on Sunday until 6 AM on Monday (11 PM-8 AM IST) due to operational restrictions.

In a similar move, Lebanon has also cancelled flights from Beirut Airport during the same period. This decision comes as tensions escalate in the region, coinciding with the first anniversary of the October 7 attacks, when the Gaza-based militant group Hamas launched unprecedented incursions into southern Israel.

The October 7 attacks, termed ‘Operation Al-Aqsa Flood’ by Hamas, resulted in the deaths of at least 1,200 people, including civilians, and the hostage-taking of nearly 250 individuals. This assault is regarded as the deadliest in Israel’s history since its establishment in 1948, surpassing prior terrorist incidents in terms of fatalities. In retaliation, Israel conducted a significant military response, leading to a large-scale siege and bombing campaign in Gaza, which has reportedly caused over 41,000 deaths, many of whom were civilians.

The ongoing violence has exacerbated regional tensions, with Iranian-backed militant groups such as Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, and resistance factions in Iraq launching attacks against Israel. The situation intensified after Israeli airstrikes resulted in the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, following a series of sophisticated attacks targeting the group’s communications.

In response to the escalating situation, the Israeli military has deployed additional troops to safeguard southern communities and areas bordering Gaza, particularly as the anniversary of the October 7 attacks approaches.

