Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas
Live TV
TRENDING |
gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas gold prices today stock market today ayatollah ali khamenei iran chatgpt dan caine donald trump bandar abbas
Home > World > Iran Warns Of Response After US Airstrikes: ‘Timing, Nature and Scale’ To Be Decided By Military

Iran Warns Of Response After US Airstrikes: ‘Timing, Nature and Scale’ To Be Decided By Military

After US airstrikes hit Iran’s nuclear sites, Tehran has warned of a coming response - one it says will be carefully timed and decided by its military. At a heated UN Security Council session, Iran’s ambassador accused Israel of provoking the attack and condemned the US for sabotaging diplomacy.

Iran response to US Airstrike
Iran Warns of Response After US Airstrikes: 'Timing, Nature and Scale' to be Decided by Military (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: June 23, 2025 03:50:02 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Iran has made it clear that it plans to respond to the recent US airstrike – but exactly when and how that response happens will be left to its military.

Diplomatic Condemnation at the U.N.

Speaking during an emergency session of the U.N. Security Council, Iran’s U.N. Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani condemned the US actions and warned they had been cautioned ahead of time. “Iran had repeatedly warned the warmongering US regime to refrain from stumbling into this quagmire,” he said.

Blaming Israel for Dragging US into Conflict

Iravani accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of pushing the US into conflict for his own interests, saying Netanyahu had convinced President Donald Trump to act on Israel’s behalf. He claimed the US was doing the West’s “dirty work” and said Netanyahu had succeeded in “dragging the United States into yet another costly and baseless war.” He also described the airstrikes as “a clear and flagrant breach of international law.”

Diplomacy Destroyed Amid Talks

Iravani expressed frustration that the strikes came just as Iran’s foreign minister was engaged in diplomatic talks with European leaders. “The United States decided to destroy that diplomacy,” he said. He questioned the sincerity of Western nations calling on Iran to resume nuclear talks. “What conclusion can be drawn from this situation?” he asked. Quoting the Iranian foreign minister, he said, “From the perspective of Western countries, Iran must ‘return to the negotiating table.’ But, as Iran’s foreign minister mentioned, ‘how can Iran return to something it never left – let alone.’”

Military to Decide Iran’s Response

As for what comes next, Iran says it won’t rush a decision. Instead, its military will choose how to respond. Iravani stated that the “timing, nature and scale of Iran’s proportionate response” will be determined by the armed forces. Closing his remarks, he issued a final warning: “We will take all measures necessary.”

Details of the US Strike Operation

Following the strikes, General Dan Caine, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, revealed the scale and precision of the mission in a Sunday briefing at the Pentagon.

“At approximately 6:40 PM EST, 2:10 AM Iran time, the lead B-2 dropped GBU 57 MOP (Massive Ordnance Penetrator) weapons on the first of several aim points at Fordow,” Caine said.

“As the President stated last night, the remaining bombers then hit their targets as well with a total of 14 MOPs dropped against two nuclear target areas. All three Iranian nuclear infrastructure targets were struck between 6:40 PM and 7:05 PM EST (2:10 AM local time Iran) with the Tomahawk missiles being the last to strike at Isfahan to ensure we retain the element of surprise throughout the operation,” he added.

Caine outlined that the military used “several deception tactics,” including decoys, to maintain an element of surprise.

“As the Operation Midnight Hammer strike package entered Iranian airspace, the US employed several deception tactics, including decoys, as the 4th and 5th generation aircraft pushed out in front of the strike package at high altitude and high speed, sweeping in front of the package for enemy fighters and surface air missile threats,” he said.

The operation, code-named Operation Midnight Hammer, was executed by US Central Command under General Erik Kurilla’s leadership.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: JD Vance Reveals Trump Made Last-Minute Decision To Strike Iranian Nuclear Sites

Tags: amir saeid iravaniiranusus airstrike
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

POTUS Trump’s Decision To Unleash Airpower Makes A Mockery Of His Own Calls For Continuation Of Talks: Congress
Iran May Target US Bases in Iraq After Nuclear Strikes, Warns of Sleeper Cell Activation
Oil Prices Surge As U.S.-Israel Strikes On Iran Rattle Global Markets, Traders On Edge As Brent Crude Nears $80
Delhi Weather Alert Today: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Monsoon Nears, Heavy Rainfall Expected
Gold Prices Today: The Safe Asset Takes A Fall Amid Geopolitical Tensions, Silver Follows Suit- Check Rates In Your City
US Issues ‘Worldwide Travel Advisory,’ Warns Citizens Globally Amid Rising Tensions After Iran Airstrikes
Violence And Needle Spiking Cast Shadow Over France’s Fête De La Musique As 145 Victims Reported
Stock Market Today: Investors Stay Alert As Geopolitics Shape Trading Day, Sensex And Nifty Start Week In Red
‘They Must Be Punished’: Iran’s Supreme Leader Slams US-Israel Strikes, Warns of More Retaliation
Seeman Slams BJP: Accuses Centre Of Using Lord Murugan For Tamil Nadu Votes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?