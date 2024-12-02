Iranian Militias Enter Syria Amid Intensifying Battle for Aleppo

Iranian-backed militias have entered Syria to bolster government forces in their counteroffensive against rebels who recently captured Aleppo, Syria's largest city.

According to multiple sources, the move signifies Tehran's continued commitment to the Syrian regime amid an intensifying civil war.

Reinforcements Enter Syria Amid Heavy Fighting

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that approximately 200 Iraqi militiamen, traveling in armed pickup trucks, crossed into Syria overnight.

“These are fresh reinforcements being sent to aid our comrades on the front lines in the north,” a senior army force told Reuters, highlighting the gravity of the battle surrounding Aleppo.

The conflict rages across Aleppo and Idlib provinces, where insurgents, led by the jihadi group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, have launched a coordinated offensive. Over the past week, these rebels have expanded their operations into the countryside around Idlib and the neighboring Hama province.

Syrian and Russian Forces Intensify Airstrikes

Syrian and Russian airstrikes have pounded rebel positions in Idlib and Hama. The White Helmets, a civil defense organization, reported that at least 25 civilians were killed in these attacks, underscoring the heavy toll on the region’s population.

A spokesperson for the Russian government reaffirmed Moscow’s commitment to Syrian President Bashar Assad. “We of course continue to support Bashar Assad and we continue contacts at the appropriate levels,” the spokesperson stated, reinforcing Russia’s pivotal role in the conflict.

Iranian Officials Reaffirm Commitment to Syria

On Monday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei reiterated Tehran’s unwavering support for Damascus. “We entered Syria many years ago at the official invitation of the Syrian government when the Syrian people faced the threat of terrorism,” Baqaei said.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with President Assad in Damascus on Sunday, where he declared Iran’s full-fledged support for Syria.

“I clearly announce full-fledged support to President Assad, government, army, and people of Syria by the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Araghchi stated during the meeting.

Following his visit to Damascus, Araghchi traveled to Turkey, a key backer of Syrian rebel forces. The meeting in Ankara underlined the complex web of alliances influencing the Syrian conflict.

Mass Displacement and Calls for De-escalation

The ongoing clashes have exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in the region. Syrian Kurds fled en masse after Turkish-backed rebels seized Tal Rifaat from US-supported Kurdish authorities. The displacement further underscores the multi-layered dynamics of the conflict, as international actors continue to grapple with opposing interests.

Meanwhile, Western governments have issued calls for de-escalation, urging all parties to reduce hostilities and prioritize humanitarian concerns.