Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Iran’s Nuclear Doctrine: Potential Shifts Under Khamenei’s Leadership Explored

Tensions escalate as Iran's advisor hints at potential shifts in the country's nuclear doctrine amid perceived existential threats. Khamenei's future strategy remains uncertain.

Iran’s Nuclear Doctrine: Potential Shifts Under Khamenei’s Leadership Explored

Recent comments from Kamal Kharrazi, an advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, have raised alarms about a potential shift in Iran’s nuclear doctrine amidst escalating tensions with Israel. Kharrazi indicated that Iran might reconsider its nuclear stance if it perceives an “existential threat” to the nation.

Under Ayatollah Khamenei’s leadership, Iran has maintained a strict prohibition against nuclear weapons since a religious ruling, or fatwa, was issued in 2003. While this fatwa is said to have roots dating back to the 1990s, it was first publicly acknowledged in a statement to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in 2005. This ruling underscores Iran’s position that nuclear weapons are incompatible with its Islamic values and principles.

Potential Changes Amidst Regional Tensions

Kharrazi’s recent remarks to the Lebanese media outlet Al Mayadeen suggest that Iran’s nuclear doctrine could evolve in light of ongoing hostilities with Israel and its allies, particularly the United States. He stated, “If an existential threat arises, Iran will modify its nuclear doctrine. We have the capability to build weapons and have no issue in this regard. The only thing currently prohibiting this is the leader’s fatwa.” This statement indicates a willingness to reassess Iran’s nuclear policy based on perceived threats to national security.

Khamenei’s Defiant Posture

The backdrop to these comments includes Khamenei‘s assertion during a recent event that Iran would deliver a “crushing response” to perceived aggressions from Israel and the U.S. He emphasized that the Iranian nation and the broader resistance front would not tolerate continued hostilities. This rhetoric comes in the wake of Israel’s airstrikes targeting Iranian military positions, heightening fears of an imminent Iranian retaliation.

Iranian officials have consistently communicated the likelihood of a robust response to Israeli actions. For instance, Mohammad Naeini, a spokesperson for Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, warned of a “decisive and strong response” to what he termed the “enemy’s new aggression.” He added that the nature of Iran’s response would be both strategic and beyond the enemy’s comprehension, although specifics regarding timing and execution remain unclear.

MUST READ | Shooting Incident at Walmart in Wilmington Leaves One Injured

Filed under

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Iran Nuclear Doctrine Israel-Hamas conflict World news
Advertisement

Also Read

China Seeks French Assistance To Address EU EV Tariff Challenges

China Seeks French Assistance To Address EU EV Tariff Challenges

Indian Railways Set to Launch Comprehensive Mobile App for Passenger Services

Indian Railways Set to Launch Comprehensive Mobile App for Passenger Services

Devotees Drink Air Conditioner Water Believing It To Be ‘Charan Amrit’, WATCH Video

Devotees Drink Air Conditioner Water Believing It To Be ‘Charan Amrit’, WATCH Video

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Lower Your Dementia Risk By 12% By Adding This Super Brain Food To Your Diet

Lower Your Dementia Risk By 12% By Adding This Super Brain Food To Your Diet

Entertainment

$59 Million Lost: Thai YouTuber ‘Nutty’ Arrested After Two-Year Escape—What Went Wrong?

$59 Million Lost: Thai YouTuber ‘Nutty’ Arrested After Two-Year Escape—What Went Wrong?

Liam Payne’s Last Rites To Be Held Next Week In St Paul Cathedral In UK

Liam Payne’s Last Rites To Be Held Next Week In St Paul Cathedral In UK

Is Leonardo DiCaprio Ready To Swap His Bachelorette Life For Fatherhood At 50?

Is Leonardo DiCaprio Ready To Swap His Bachelorette Life For Fatherhood At 50?

Ravi Kishan Joins Bigg Boss 18 As New Sunday Host for ‘Haye Daiyaa with Ravi Bhaiyya’

Ravi Kishan Joins Bigg Boss 18 As New Sunday Host for ‘Haye Daiyaa with Ravi

Shah Rukh Khan Stuns Fans: Says Goodbye To His 100 Cigarettes-A-Day Habit!

Shah Rukh Khan Stuns Fans: Says Goodbye To His 100 Cigarettes-A-Day Habit!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Celebrating 20 Years of Storytelling Through Jewelry: Monica Rich Kosann’s Expanding Legacy

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Watch Out Your Screen Time, Protect Your Child’s Heart Health

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Are Organic Foods Truly Healthier, Or Are They Just An Expensive Marketing Ploy?

Concerned About Memory Loss? Research Shows This Mindset Can Impact Retention

Concerned About Memory Loss? Research Shows This Mindset Can Impact Retention

What is Arcade? AI Platform Revolutionizes Jewelry Customization

What is Arcade? AI Platform Revolutionizes Jewelry Customization

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox