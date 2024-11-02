Iran’s Nuclear Doctrine: Potential Shifts Under Khamenei’s Leadership Explored

Recent comments from Kamal Kharrazi, an advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, have raised alarms about a potential shift in Iran’s nuclear doctrine amidst escalating tensions with Israel. Kharrazi indicated that Iran might reconsider its nuclear stance if it perceives an “existential threat” to the nation.

Under Ayatollah Khamenei’s leadership, Iran has maintained a strict prohibition against nuclear weapons since a religious ruling, or fatwa, was issued in 2003. While this fatwa is said to have roots dating back to the 1990s, it was first publicly acknowledged in a statement to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in 2005. This ruling underscores Iran’s position that nuclear weapons are incompatible with its Islamic values and principles.

Potential Changes Amidst Regional Tensions

Kharrazi’s recent remarks to the Lebanese media outlet Al Mayadeen suggest that Iran’s nuclear doctrine could evolve in light of ongoing hostilities with Israel and its allies, particularly the United States. He stated, “If an existential threat arises, Iran will modify its nuclear doctrine. We have the capability to build weapons and have no issue in this regard. The only thing currently prohibiting this is the leader’s fatwa.” This statement indicates a willingness to reassess Iran’s nuclear policy based on perceived threats to national security.

Khamenei’s Defiant Posture

The backdrop to these comments includes Khamenei‘s assertion during a recent event that Iran would deliver a “crushing response” to perceived aggressions from Israel and the U.S. He emphasized that the Iranian nation and the broader resistance front would not tolerate continued hostilities. This rhetoric comes in the wake of Israel’s airstrikes targeting Iranian military positions, heightening fears of an imminent Iranian retaliation.

Iranian officials have consistently communicated the likelihood of a robust response to Israeli actions. For instance, Mohammad Naeini, a spokesperson for Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, warned of a “decisive and strong response” to what he termed the “enemy’s new aggression.” He added that the nature of Iran’s response would be both strategic and beyond the enemy’s comprehension, although specifics regarding timing and execution remain unclear.

