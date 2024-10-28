Home
Monday, October 28, 2024
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s Hebrew Account Suspended By X Following Threatening Post

On Saturday, Khamenei used the platform to communicate a stern warning in Hebrew, stating, “The Zionist regime made a mistake, and made a miscalculation regarding Iran. (Read more below)

In a significant move, the social media platform X has suspended the newly created Hebrew-language account of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. This action comes just a day after the account, @Khamenei_Heb, was launched and is a response to Khamenei’s provocative message directed at Israel.

On Saturday, Khamenei used the platform to communicate a stern warning in Hebrew, stating, “The Zionist regime made a mistake, and made a miscalculation regarding Iran. We will make it understand Iran’s power, capability, and resolve.” This statement is perceived as a direct threat amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East, particularly concerning Iran’s relationship with Israel.

The suspension notice on Khamenei’s account cites a violation of X’s community standards, although the platform has not elaborated on the specific rules breached. The removal highlights X’s stringent policies against threatening and inflammatory content, which aim to curb the spread of harmful rhetoric on its platform.

The rapid suspension of Khamenei’s account underscores the sensitivity surrounding communications that could exacerbate regional tensions. As political discourse increasingly moves to social media, the implications of such actions by prominent figures remain a focal point for discussions about freedom of expression and the responsibilities of social media platforms.

