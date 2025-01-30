Iraq Refugee, Salwan Momika, Man Who Burnt Quran, Shot Dead in Sweden

In 2023, Momika gained notoriety when he made a public burning of the Quran in an act that sparked wide-scale protests and outcry in most Muslim-majority states, particularly in Iraq.

Salwan Momika, an Iraqi refugee who burned Quran in Sweden in 2023, which led to widespread protests, has been shot dead in Sweden’s Hovsjo district. The 38-year-old was allegedly shot inside his apartment in Sodertalje, approximately 36 kilometers from the Swedish capital, Stockholm, late Wednesday night. At the time of the incident, some reports suggest that Momika may have been live-streaming on social media.

Swedish authorities have not officially confirmed his death, but local media outlets, including Swedish state broadcaster SVT, have reported that the man found dead in the shooting was indeed Salwan Momika. Police arrived on the scene after a report of a shooting at around 11 p.m. local time and have detained several individuals for questioning as part of their investigation into the incident.

Incident of Burning Quran

In 2023, Momika gained notoriety when he made a public burning of the Quran in an act that sparked wide-scale protests and outcry in most Muslim-majority states, particularly in Iraq. His step took the diplomatic scene to a crisis, where protests flare in Baghdad and other cities, and even the Iraqi government expels Sweden’s ambassador in relation to the incidents. Momika’s protests were carried out under the protection of Sweden’s laws on freedom of expression, but caused significant unrest and violence, with some reports indicating he had received numerous death threats from Islamic extremists in response to his actions.

Momika was shot hours before a landmark court ruling was expected in a trial in which he and another defendant, Salwan Najem, were charged with incitement against a national or ethnic group after the Quran burnings. The case had been contentious, with many advocating for the prosecution of the two men on charges of inciting hatred.

Momika is a Christian Iraqi who escaped to Sweden many years ago. His protests were characterized by anti-Islam views that he held openly. There had been rumors that in 2024, Momika had died in Norway; however, those were false. Although he had been threatened several times, Momika did not shy away from expressing his anti-Quran stance and had sought asylum in Norway when he said that Sweden did not do enough to protect him from the radicals.

The motives for shooting remain unclear. AFP reported that the situation is developing, with law enforcement agencies actively working to determine the circumstances surrounding the killing.

