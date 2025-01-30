Washington Plane Crash: DC Temperatures To Dip Below Freezing As Rescue Efforts Continue Following Mid-Air Collision

Washington, DC, is bracing for a sharp drop in temperatures and an incoming storm as rescue crews continue searching the freezing Potomac River following a devastating midair collision near Reagan National Airport.

Currently, the temperature at Reagan National Airport is recorded at 45 degrees, with breezy yet clear conditions providing temporary relief to rescue crews working in the freezing Potomac River. However, temperatures are expected to steadily decline through the overnight hours, dipping just below freezing by 6 a.m. Thursday.

Rain And Wind To Impact Rescue Efforts

Thursday’s high will reach around 50 degrees with mostly clear skies in the morning, transitioning to increasing cloud cover by the afternoon. By late evening, a storm system is expected to bring showers to the region, with rainfall intensifying into steady precipitation by 1 a.m. Friday. The most significant rain and wind impacts are projected between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, bringing about an inch of rainfall and gusts reaching 22 mph.

By Friday night, the rain will gradually subside, clearing up by early Saturday morning. However, daytime temperatures on Saturday will struggle to rise above 48 degrees. Sunday is expected to remain dry, with temperatures in the upper 40s, while Monday will see a notable warm-up, reaching the lower 60s.

Meanwhile, rescue operations persist in the Potomac River following the collision of American Airlines Flight 5342 and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter. Officials confirm that fatalities have occurred, though no survivors have yet been recovered. Over 300 first responders are engaged in the search, facing frigid water temperatures that remain in the mid-30s. The aircraft involved are in pieces, complicating recovery efforts.

Airport Closure And Official Reactions

Airport authorities have confirmed that Reagan National will remain closed until at least 11 a.m. Thursday as investigations and rescue efforts continue. President Donald Trump weighed in on the incident, calling it “a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented” via a post on Truth Social. As the region prepares for deteriorating weather conditions, first responders continue their exhaustive efforts in the frigid waters, racing against time to recover victims and any possible survivors.

