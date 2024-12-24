In a statement shared, Ureña confirmed that Clinton is undergoing tests and observation but remains in good spirits and appreciative of the medical care he is receiving.

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton, 78, has been admitted to MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington after experiencing a fever, according to his deputy chief of staff, Angel Ureña.

In a statement shared, Ureña confirmed that Clinton is undergoing tests and observation but remains in good spirits and appreciative of the medical care he is receiving.

A source close to the former president emphasized that the situation is not critical. “He’ll be fine,” the source noted, adding that Clinton opted for medical evaluation after developing a fever. The source also assured that Clinton is alert and responsive.

This marks another health-related incident for Clinton, who has faced various medical challenges since leaving the White House in 2001. In 2004, he underwent a quadruple bypass surgery, and in 2010, two stents were placed in one of his coronary arteries. Additionally, he was treated for a urological infection in 2021, which led to a brief hospitalization in California.

Despite these health concerns, Clinton remains an active public figure. This year, he campaigned for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and released a memoir detailing his post-presidency experiences.

Clinton has also maintained his tradition of addressing the Democratic National Convention, which he has done every election cycle since 1976. Speaking at this year’s convention in August, Clinton acknowledged the uncertainty of future appearances, stating, “I don’t know how many more of these I’ll be able to attend.”

Bill Clinton’s Infection In 2021

Former President Bill Clinton had shared that he was feeling “better than I have in two years” after a severe illness left him in intensive care for five days last October. In an interview about his new MasterClass video series, President Bill Clinton Teaches Inclusive Leadership, Clinton opened up about the health scare caused by what he described as a “longstanding infection that was essentially in hiding.”

Clinton explained that the infection, which he was aware of 15 months prior, had been treated with antibiotics at the time. However, it resurfaced unexpectedly and entered his bloodstream, leading to two days of delirium. “I didn’t know enough to be scared,” he admitted, adding, “I was too sick to realize how serious it was.”

The hospitalization was a frightening experience for Clinton’s family, including his wife, Hillary Clinton, who was by his side during his stay at the University of California, Irvine Medical Center. Reflecting on the moment his symptoms worsened, Clinton recalled feeling feverish and shaky while on a trip to California for Clinton Foundation activities. Initially thinking some rest and Ibuprofen would help, he quickly realized the seriousness of the situation. “After my first Foundation event, I started shaking again. I said, ‘This is bad, let’s go.'”

Following his treatment, which included 30 days of antibiotics, Clinton reports that the infection has cleared, leaving him feeling significantly healthier. Despite his recovery, the former president noted a humorous side effect of his brief delirium: “For two days, I think the young men with me probably took notes on all the crazy things I said. I’ll probably have to live with that for the rest of my life.”

