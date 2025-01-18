Is IShowSpeed Really Panama’s Mayor For A Day, Or Is It Just A Viral Joke?

US-based streamer IShowSpeed was humorously appointed as the Mayor of Panama City for a day by actual mayor Mayer Mizrachi. The viral moment occurred during IShowSpeed's South American tour, captivating fans and social media users worldwide.

US-based streamer IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr., has created a viral buzz after a video emerged showing him being playfully elected as the Mayor of Panama City for a day. IShowSpeed is currently on tour in South America and live-streaming his escapades, but his surprise title came about as a result of a playful banter with the actual mayor of Panama City, Mayer Mizrachi.

In Panama City, Mizrachi took the oath as mayor in July 2024. He called out to his fans jokingly to announce IShowSpeed will become the mayor for the day during the meeting with IShowSpeed.

In a video shared on Instagram, Mizrachi can be seen asking IShowSpeed if he’s ever been an elected public official. When the 19-year-old streamer replied negatively, Mizrachi playfully declared, “Alright, the city cannot be left without its Chacalde (mayor). So, I’m going to Colombia, and you’re going to be the mayor for the day.”

🚨| BREAKING: Speed is officially named the MAYOR of Panama by the real Mayor of Panama 🤯🇵🇦 Speed es oficialmente nombrado ALCALDE de Panamá por el verdadero alcalde de Panamá 🤯🇵🇦 pic.twitter.com/tldnaCoaGD — Speedy HQ (@IShowSpeedHQ) January 18, 2025

Mizrachi, to IShowSpeed’s slight bewilderment, asked if he would be the President instead. He clarified, in his absence, that the young streamer would be the acting mayor of the day. This playful conversation quickly caught IShowSpeed’s followers’ attention and became viral on social media.

IShowSpeed’s South American Tour

IShowSpeed is on a South American tour. The tour started on January 12, 2025, and he will visit several countries, including Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Uruguay, Guatemala, and Argentina. His visit to Panama City is part of his bigger livestreaming adventure across the continent. IShowSpeed is known for his high-energy streams, and millions of viewers worldwide have watched him, making this lighthearted moment with the mayor even more popular.

Who Is Mayer Mizrachi?

Mayer Mizrachi, born on August 25, 1987, is the current mayor of Panama City. He entered the political arena in 2024, taking over the position of mayor on July 1. Prior to this, he had entrepreneurial interests; Mizrachi was a co-founder of Criptext, a secure messaging platform, and Geeky Motors, an importer of Tesla cars in Panama.

Success is one thing, but controversy is something else. He was imprisoned in La Picota prison in Bogotá due to corruption allegations over his business dealings in 2015. However, Mizrachi built himself back and, in May 2024, was elected mayor of Panama City. From prison to city hall, he is a character with an element of mystery behind the position he is holding now as the leader of the city.

Funny Exchange Reached Huge Fans

The lighthearted exchange between IShowSpeed and Mizrachi reminds us that more and more personalities within the social media world are dominating global conversations. Containing millions of followers on different platforms, the amusing reaction of IShowSpeed as soon as he was appointed temporarily as the Mayor of Panama City, caught both the fans and the media attention.

