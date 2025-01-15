TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance, have yet to respond to requests for comment. In April, President Joe Biden signed legislation requiring ByteDance to sell its U.S. assets by January 19, 2025, or face a nationwide ban.

TikTok may be forced to shut down its app for U.S. users this Sunday, following the potential enforcement of a federal ban, according to a report by The Information. This ban could come into effect unless the Supreme Court intervenes to block it.

Unlike the federal law, which would only prevent new downloads of TikTok from Apple and Google app stores, the app’s planned shutdown would cut off access entirely for all users in the U.S. However, under the law, current users could continue using the app for some time before restrictions fully take effect.

TikTok’s Response to the Ban

Should the shutdown occur, users attempting to open the app would see a pop-up message directing them to a website that provides information about the ban. Additionally, TikTok plans to offer users the ability to download their personal data, allowing them to retain a record of their information.

Legal Challenges and Potential Delays

TikTok and its parent company, ByteDance, have yet to respond to requests for comment. In April, President Joe Biden signed legislation requiring ByteDance to sell its U.S. assets by January 19, 2025, or face a nationwide ban.

TikTok has argued that this law violates the First Amendment, which protects free speech, and is seeking a delay in its implementation. The company estimates that a prolonged ban could lead to one-third of its 170 million U.S. users abandoning the app.