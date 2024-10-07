Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 7, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Israel Bombards Beirut: How Long Will The Proxy War Continue? | NewsX Exclusive

In these attacks, two prominent Hamas leaders, Muhammed Hussein Ali A Mahmoud, a high-ranking executive in Lebanon, and Alaa Naif Ali, responsible for attacks against Israel, were eliminated.

Israel Bombards Beirut: How Long Will The Proxy War Continue? | NewsX Exclusive

In a significant escalation, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) conducted intense strikes in Beirut, Lebanon, killing 27 people and wounding 93 in a midnight assault that marked a heightened phase in the regional conflict. For the first time, Israel also struck Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon’s northern regions, targeting both Hezbollah and Hamas forces.

In these attacks, two prominent Hamas leaders, Muhammed Hussein Ali A Mahmoud, a high-ranking executive in Lebanon, and Alaa Naif Ali, responsible for attacks against Israel, were eliminated. The IDF additionally released footage of the army identifying and sealing a Hezbollah tunnel in Lebanese territory, aiming to thwart arms transfers and movements.

In an exclusive conversation with NewsX Editor, Uday Pratap Singh, Gautam Mukherjee, Senior journalist, Major General (Ret.) Sudhakar Jee, defense expert, Ambassador Anil Trigunayat, former diplomat, and Dr Swati Rao, MP-IDSA,  shared their views on the ongoing situation in Lebanon and the broader geopolitical implications of this conflict. 

Gautam Mukherjee: “Good time for Israel to take it to the logical conclusion.”

Gautam Mukherjee, Senior journalist, offered a strategic perspective on Israel’s approach, arguing that a ceasefire may only serve to empower groups like Hezbollah. “I don’t think Israel has any choice because if it…goes in for a ceasefire like many people are asking, then Hezbollah will come back in full force,” he stated. 

He noted that although some Hezbollah leaders have been eliminated, the organisation remains resilient, poised to regroup if pressure relents. “This is also a good time for Israel to take it to the logical conclusion, even with Iran,” he added.

Sudhakar Jee: “It is not going to end so soon.” 

Major General (Ret.) Sudhakar Jee,  a defence expert, stated “Today, October 7th, there is a window—a span of about 8 to 10 hours—where anything devastating could happen.”

He added, “ the world is polarized, every country is militarized, and the cost of living has risen so sharply that the leading economies of the Global North suffer just as much as those of the Global South.”

Anil Trigunayat: “Psychological warfare through the pager operations”

Ambassador Anil Trigunayat, a former diplomat, states that Israel’s strategy also involves an element of psychological warfare aimed at destabilizing Hezbollah’s leadership structure. “They [Israel] tried to have psychological warfare through the pager operations…as well as taking out the top leadership of Hezbollah,” he explained. The ambassador warned, however, that this approach could lead to an even more fragmented Hezbollah, with smaller commanders taking charge across various arsenals, which could further complicate stabilization efforts.

Dr. Swasti Rao:  “Distinction between what is desirable and what is achievable.”

Dr. Swasti Rao, a scholar with the MP-IDSA think tank, emphasised the need for nuanced perspectives on Israel’s regional ambitions, suggesting that Israel’s actions may seek to reshape the strategic landscape without direct confrontation with Iran. 

“We need to somewhere make a distinction between what is desirable and what is achievable,” she argued. 

Dr. Rao noted that despite years of indirect conflict through proxies, Israel and Iran have avoided direct military confrontation. “The shadow War has…had secret sabotage, assassinations, and it’s basically carried out by proxy,” she explained.

Dr. Rao added that while attacks on Iran’s oil infrastructure are theoretically possible, they are unlikely due to the far-reaching impacts such escalations would have on global oil markets. “Last two months alone… we have seen a kind of a jump in oil prices…I do not see an all-out attack on Iran’s oil facilities,” she remarked, pointing to the economic risks of an expanded conflict.

Watch:

ALSO READ: Israel Commemorates Anniversary of October 7 Attacks Amid Escalating Conflict and Security Concerns

Filed under

Hamas Israel Lebanon proxy war world

Also Read

Ola Electric Shares Drowning, After Heated Comments Between CEO Bhavish Aggarwal And Kunal Kamra

Ola Electric Shares Drowning, After Heated Comments Between CEO Bhavish Aggarwal And Kunal Kamra

Sri Lanka Appoints Sanath Jayasuriya As Full-Time Cricket Coach

Sri Lanka Appoints Sanath Jayasuriya As Full-Time Cricket Coach

PM Modi & Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu Engage In Bilateral Talks

PM Modi & Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu Engage In Bilateral Talks

Chennai Air Show Tragedy: Poor Management, Planning Led To The Death Of 5

Chennai Air Show Tragedy: Poor Management, Planning Led To The Death Of 5

Jones And Chase Lead Saint Lucia Kings To First-Ever CPL Title

Jones And Chase Lead Saint Lucia Kings To First-Ever CPL Title

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 18: It’s Rajat Dalal vs. Tajinder Bagga On First Day, Elvish Yadav Supports Rajat

Bigg Boss 18: It’s Rajat Dalal vs. Tajinder Bagga On First Day, Elvish Yadav Supports

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Reveals Contestants and Theme ‘Time Ka Taandav’

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Reveals Contestants and Theme ‘Time Ka Taandav’

Riteish Deshmukh On Being Called ‘Bhau Of The Nation’: Salman Khan Was The…

Riteish Deshmukh On Being Called ‘Bhau Of The Nation’: Salman Khan Was The…

Singham Again Trailer Drops Tomorrow, Salman Khan’s Cameo Expected

Singham Again Trailer Drops Tomorrow, Salman Khan’s Cameo Expected

Al Pacino On Near-death Experience in 2020: Didn’t Have A Pulse

Al Pacino On Near-death Experience in 2020: Didn’t Have A Pulse

Lifestyle

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox