Israel Bombing Lebanon: Hezbollah, Civilian Deaths Rising, As Netanyahu Shifts Tone On Cease-Fire

Israel has said that it is targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon and claims to have destroyed numerous rocket launchers and other weapons belonging to the Iran-backed group.

Israel has said that it is targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon and claims to have destroyed numerous rocket launchers and other weapons belonging to the Iran-backed group. On Friday afternoon, the Israeli military announced it had conducted a precise strike on Hezbollah’s central headquarters, which it said had been deliberately built beneath residential buildings in Beirut.

First responders rushed through the ravaged streets of southern Lebanon, offering assistance to the wounded, including injured children. A small boy, hurt in Israel’s recent airstrikes, raised three fingers when asked his age while being carried away on a stretcher.

Israel’s airstrikes struck residential areas

Many of Israel’s airstrikes have struck residential areas, where it asserts Hezbollah has placed its weapons. Despite warnings to evacuate those areas, the strikes have resulted in civilian deaths, including children.

Hezbollah reports that Israel has killed about 30 of its militants in the strikes over the past week, while Lebanon’s health ministry reports more than 700 people have been killed, including at least 50 children. According to Reuters, another overnight strike in southern Lebanon killed nine members of a family, including four children.

More than 100,000 people have been internally displaced in Lebanon since Israel began its successive waves of airstrikes over a week ago, according to a Lebanese government registry. Lebanese officials estimate the actual number is likely over half a million.

Read More: Netanyahu Indicates Willingness To Explore Lebanon Ceasefire

More strikes in southern Lebanon by Israel

The United Nations reported Friday that approximately 30,000 people, mainly Syrian nationals, had crossed from Lebanon into Syria over the past 72 hours.

On Friday, the Israeli military stated that it had conducted dozens more strikes in southern Lebanon, hitting a Hezbollah launcher. In response, Hezbollah fired rockets at the Israeli cities of Haifa and Tiberias, which the Israel Defense Forces said were either intercepted or landed in open areas.

Meanwhile, Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed to have fired a missile at Israel overnight, which Israel said it intercepted. The Houthis, like Hezbollah, are supported by Iran and have declared their intent to launch attacks on Israel in solidarity with Palestinians amidst Israel’s ongoing war with Hamas in Gaza.

Israel will not tolerate daily rocket attacks from Hezbollah

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s office sought to clarify Israel’s stance on a cease-fire. The latest cross-border violence between Israel and Lebanon unfolded as Netanyahu spoke at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. His remarks were awaited after mixed signals from his office regarding a cease-fire proposal by the U.S. and France aimed at Israel and Hezbollah.

In his speech, Netanyahu stated that Israel would not tolerate the daily rocket attacks from Hezbollah into northern Israel. He emphasized that Israel has every right to eliminate the threat and return its citizens to safety, and said the country would continue to degrade Hezbollah until its objectives were achieved.

Israel’s position on the cease-fire

Ahead of his address, Netanyahu’s office posted on social media to clarify Israel’s position on the cease-fire, stating that Israel shares the goals of the U.S.-led initiative to allow residents near the northern border to return to their homes safely. His office noted that teams had met to discuss how to advance this goal and indicated discussions would continue in the coming days.

The clarification followed a statement from his office on Thursday, which described the cease-fire proposal as an American-French initiative that Netanyahu had not yet responded to. His office also denied a report suggesting he had instructed the military to moderate its actions against Hezbollah, calling it “the opposite of the truth.” The office reiterated that Netanyahu had ordered the Israeli Defense Forces to continue fighting with full force.

Also Read: Israel Targets Hezbollah Headquarters In Lebanon Just Hours After Netanyahu Warning At UN