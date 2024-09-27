Home
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Israel Targets Hezbollah Headquarters In Lebanon Just Hours After Netanyahu Warning At UN, Explosions Reverberate Throughout Beirut

Israeli airstrikes hit a densely populated suburb in southern Beirut on Friday, with explosions reverberating throughout the Lebanese capital. This occurred just an hour after thousands gathered for the funeral of a senior Hezbollah commander who had been killed the previous day.

Iran condemned the attack, describing it as a significant escalation that could lead to severe repercussions for those responsible.

Hezbollah, a key ally of Iran in its “axis of resistance” across the Middle East, has been involved in targeting Israel in support of Hamas. The Israeli military stated that the latest strikes were aimed at Hezbollah’s central command in Beirut, which is reportedly situated in civilian areas.

Airstrikes followed warning by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu at UN

The incident followed remarks by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had earlier defended his country’s response to Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attacks, which had resulted in a widespread Israeli military operation in Gaza. Netanyahu, while addressing the international community, asserted that Israel was acting in self-defense. He emphasized that Israel desired peace but warned that any aggression, particularly from Iran, would be met with a strong response.

Read More: Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal As Israeli Military Strikes Continue Against Hezbollah

Netanyahu reiterated his stance that Iran was the root cause of many of the region’s conflicts. In the Gaza conflict, more than 41,500 Palestinians have been killed, with over 96,000 others wounded, according to data released by Gaza’s Health Ministry. The figures include both civilians and combatants, though more than half of the fatalities have been women and children, with 1,300 being children under the age of two.

Israel shifts focus to Lebanon

In recent days, Israel has shifted its focus to the Lebanese border, engaging Hezbollah militants. The conflict has caused significant civilian casualties and displacement on both sides, with tens of thousands of people forced to leave their homes.

Israel has pledged to intensify its strikes against Hezbollah until it can guarantee the safety of its citizens. Netanyahu reiterated that his country would continue its efforts to neutralize Hezbollah along the Lebanon border, emphasizing the need to protect Israeli citizens.

Israeli strikes on Lebanon

The escalation has drawn international concern. Late on Wednesday, the U.S., France, and other allies called for an immediate 21-day ceasefire to facilitate negotiations, amid fears that the growing conflict could lead to a broader war. The United Nations has reported that over 90,000 people have been displaced by the Israeli strikes on Lebanon, adding to the total of 200,000 displaced since Hezbollah began launching rockets into northern Israel in support of Hamas.

As Netanyahu addressed the situation, tensions flared, with several diplomats openly criticizing Israel’s actions. Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob called for an immediate end to the conflict, while Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the situation in Gaza, characterizing it as a deliberate massacre of innocent Palestinians, which elicited applause from the audience.

Also Read: Hezbollah Aerial Commander Killed!! Benjamin Netanyahu Vows Full Military Response

