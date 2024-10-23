Israel Claims Killing Of Hashem Safieddine, Potential Heir To Hezbollah Chief Nasrallah

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have officially announced the elimination of Hashem Safieddine, a prominent figure in Hezbollah and a presumed successor to the late leader Hassan Nasrallah.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have officially announced the elimination of Hashem Safieddine, a prominent figure in Hezbollah and a presumed successor to the late leader Hassan Nasrallah. This confirmation follows an airstrike conducted in a southern suburb of Beirut approximately three weeks ago.

Details of the Operation

In a statement released by the IDF, it was confirmed that the attack specifically targeted Hezbollah’s main intelligence headquarters in the Dahiyeh area, a stronghold for the militant group. The statement revealed, “It can now be confirmed that in an attack approximately three weeks ago, Hashem Safieddine, the head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council, and Ali Hussein Hazima, the head of Hezbollah’s Intelligence Directorate, were killed along with other Hezbollah commanders.” The IDF added that over 25 Hezbollah militants were present during the strike.

Israeli Leadership’s Claims

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had previously suggested the military’s success in targeting Hezbollah leadership without naming Safieddine specifically. He stated, “We took out thousands of terrorists, including (Hezbollah leader Hassan) Nasrallah himself and Nasrallah’s replacement and the replacement of his replacement.” This rhetoric underscores Israel’s ongoing strategy to disrupt Hezbollah’s command structure.

Hezbollah’s Response

As of now, Hezbollah has not issued any formal statement regarding the IDF’s claims about Safieddine’s death. A high-level source within Hezbollah noted that Safieddine had been out of contact since the strikes on Beirut, further complicating the group’s communication. The source indicated that Safieddine was considered the “most likely” candidate to assume the leadership role, given his strong ties to Iran and significant influence within the organization.

Israeli Military’s Broader Strategy

Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, chief of the IDF, emphasized the implications of these operations, stating, “We have reached Nasrallah, his replacement, and most of Hezbollah’s senior leadership.” This assertion reflects Israel’s intent to dismantle Hezbollah’s leadership in a bid to mitigate the threats posed by the group, especially amid escalating tensions in the region.

