Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Israel Confirms Of Killing Hamas Leader, Warns To Behead Houthi Rebels In Yemen

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz publicly confirmed on Monday that Israel was responsible for the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran earlier this year.

Israel Confirms Of Killing Hamas Leader, Warns To Behead Houthi Rebels In Yemen

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz publicly confirmed on Monday that Israel was responsible for the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran earlier this year. Katz’s remarks, made at a defense ministry event, marked the first official acknowledgment of Israel’s involvement in Haniyeh’s death. Haniyeh was killed in late July by an explosive device placed in a guesthouse in Tehran, where he had been attending events, including the inauguration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Iran and Hamas had already blamed Israel for the assassination.

In his speech, Katz further warned the military would take decisive action against the Houthi rebels in Yemen, claiming Israel would target their leadership in a manner similar to how it dealt with figures such as Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar, and Hassan Nasrallah. He vowed that Israel would strike at Houthi leadership in Yemen’s key cities, Hodeidah and Sana’a, aiming to cripple their strategic infrastructure.

Katz also highlighted Israel’s successes in dealing with various groups aligned with Iran, such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Assad regime in Syria, stressing Israel’s readiness to continue dismantling these regional threats. His comments come amid heightened tensions in the Middle East, particularly due to the ongoing conflict in Gaza and Houthi missile attacks against Israel.

Also Read: UP Bank Heist: Two Accused Killed In Police Encounter, Four Arrested

