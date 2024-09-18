Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Change Font Size:

Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Live Tv

Israel Deploys 98th Division to Northern Border Amid Rising Tensions with Hezbollah

Israeli media is reporting the redeployment of Israel’s 98th Division to the northern border near Lebanon as tensions escalate

Israel Deploys 98th Division to Northern Border Amid Rising Tensions with Hezbollah

Israeli media is reporting the redeployment of Israel’s 98th Division to the northern border near Lebanon as tensions escalate with the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. Previously stationed in the Gaza Strip, where it was engaged in combat operations in Khan Younis until late August, the division’s movement signals a heightened readiness to counter potential threats from Hezbollah.

Redeployment to Northern Israel

The Haaretz newspaper reports that the 98th Division’s redeployment is aimed at “preventing a wide-scale attack” by Hezbollah, which has threatened retaliation following explosions in Lebanon that the group has attributed to Israeli forces. The division, which is believed to consist of 10,000 to 20,000 troops, is now positioned to respond to any aggressive moves from the militant group along the volatile Israel-Lebanon border.

Also Read: Mass Casualty Incident Highlights Road Safety Concerns in Nigeria

This strategic decision comes as Hezbollah ramps up its rhetoric against Israel, particularly in response to the explosions that occurred in Lebanon the previous day. Hezbollah has vowed to retaliate, further intensifying the security situation in the region.

Heightened Security Concerns Along the Northern Border

The movement of Israeli forces toward the north highlights the growing concern in Israel about a potential large-scale attack by Hezbollah. The northern border has historically been a hotspot for skirmishes and hostilities, and the current situation is reminiscent of past conflicts between Israel and the Lebanese-based group.

While Hezbollah has long posed a significant threat from Lebanon, the recent explosions and accusations by Hezbollah have escalated the situation, making Israeli defense officials wary of an impending conflict.

Memorial Ceremony Postponed Amid Tensions

In a related development, the Times of Israel reports that a planned memorial ceremony this evening for Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers has been postponed. The ceremony, which was to feature speeches from Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Major General Ori Gordin, chief of the IDF Northern Command, has been delayed “in accordance with an assessment of the situation.”

Must Read: Fuel Tanker In Nigeria Hits Truck, Explosion Kills 48 Alive

Filed under

98th Division Hezbollah Israel Khan Younis Lebanese militant group Northern Border

Also Read

Chandrayaan-4 Gets Cabinet Nod: Top ISRO Missions That Changed Indian Space Exploration

Chandrayaan-4 Gets Cabinet Nod: Top ISRO Missions That Changed Indian Space Exploration

Wear Proper Undergarments: Delta Airlines’ Memo To Flight Attendants

Wear Proper Undergarments: Delta Airlines’ Memo To Flight Attendants

House Republicans Push for Stricter Voting Rules as Government Shutdown Looms

House Republicans Push for Stricter Voting Rules as Government Shutdown Looms

Google Triumphs in EU Court, Overturns €1.5 Billion Antitrust Fine

Google Triumphs in EU Court, Overturns €1.5 Billion Antitrust Fine

New Covid-19 Variant XEC Rapidly Spreads Across 27 Countries, Experts Warn of Its Potential Dominance

New Covid-19 Variant XEC Rapidly Spreads Across 27 Countries, Experts Warn of Its Potential Dominance

Entertainment

Who Was JD Souther? Singer Who Penned Songs For Eagles’ Most Iconic Hits Dies At 78

Who Was JD Souther? Singer Who Penned Songs For Eagles’ Most Iconic Hits Dies At

How Much Did Stree 2 Earn To Surpass SRK’s Jawan And Become Highest Grossing HINDI Film Of All-Time?

How Much Did Stree 2 Earn To Surpass SRK’s Jawan And Become Highest Grossing HINDI

How Much Money Did Anna Sorokin Steal? Convicted Con Artist Appears On Dancing With the Stars With An Ankle Monitor

How Much Money Did Anna Sorokin Steal? Convicted Con Artist Appears On Dancing With the

Mickey 17: What Role Does Robert Pattinson Play In Bong Joon Ho’s Comeback After Parasite?

Mickey 17: What Role Does Robert Pattinson Play In Bong Joon Ho’s Comeback After Parasite?

IIFA 2024: Megastar Chiranjeevi Is Profoundly Grateful After Being Honoured With Outstanding Achievement In Indian Cinema

IIFA 2024: Megastar Chiranjeevi Is Profoundly Grateful After Being Honoured With Outstanding Achievement In Indian

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox