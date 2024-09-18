Israel Deploys 98th Division to Northern Border Amid Rising Tensions with Hezbollah

Israeli media is reporting the redeployment of Israel’s 98th Division to the northern border near Lebanon as tensions escalate

Israeli media is reporting the redeployment of Israel’s 98th Division to the northern border near Lebanon as tensions escalate with the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. Previously stationed in the Gaza Strip, where it was engaged in combat operations in Khan Younis until late August, the division’s movement signals a heightened readiness to counter potential threats from Hezbollah.

Redeployment to Northern Israel

The Haaretz newspaper reports that the 98th Division’s redeployment is aimed at “preventing a wide-scale attack” by Hezbollah, which has threatened retaliation following explosions in Lebanon that the group has attributed to Israeli forces. The division, which is believed to consist of 10,000 to 20,000 troops, is now positioned to respond to any aggressive moves from the militant group along the volatile Israel-Lebanon border.

Also Read: Mass Casualty Incident Highlights Road Safety Concerns in Nigeria

This strategic decision comes as Hezbollah ramps up its rhetoric against Israel, particularly in response to the explosions that occurred in Lebanon the previous day. Hezbollah has vowed to retaliate, further intensifying the security situation in the region.

Heightened Security Concerns Along the Northern Border

The movement of Israeli forces toward the north highlights the growing concern in Israel about a potential large-scale attack by Hezbollah. The northern border has historically been a hotspot for skirmishes and hostilities, and the current situation is reminiscent of past conflicts between Israel and the Lebanese-based group.

While Hezbollah has long posed a significant threat from Lebanon, the recent explosions and accusations by Hezbollah have escalated the situation, making Israeli defense officials wary of an impending conflict.

Memorial Ceremony Postponed Amid Tensions

In a related development, the Times of Israel reports that a planned memorial ceremony this evening for Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers has been postponed. The ceremony, which was to feature speeches from Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Major General Ori Gordin, chief of the IDF Northern Command, has been delayed “in accordance with an assessment of the situation.”