Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Israel-Gaza Ceasefire Delayed: What Are The Keypoints Of The Deal?

After 15 months of intense conflict between Israel and Hamas, a ceasefire deal was reached on Wednesday, according to an official briefing on the negotiations.

Israel-Gaza Ceasefire Delayed: What Are The Keypoints Of The Deal?

After 15 months of intense conflict between Israel and Hamas, a ceasefire deal was reached on Wednesday, according to an official briefing on the negotiations. The war has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of Palestinians and further destabilized the Middle East. While the mediators, Israel, and Hamas have yet to make a public announcement, key details of the agreement have emerged.

Hostage and Detainee Exchange According To The Ceasefire Deal

One of the central elements of the ceasefire is the exchange of hostages and detainees:

  • Hamas will release 33 Israeli hostages, including all women (both soldiers and civilians), children, and men over 50.
  • In return, Israel will release 30 Palestinian detainees for every civilian hostage and 50 Palestinian detainees for every Israeli female soldier released by Hamas.
  • All Palestinian women and children under 19 detained since October 7, 2023, will be released by the end of the first phase.
  • The total number of Palestinian detainees released is expected to range between 990 and 1,650, depending on the number of hostages freed.

Ceasefire Phases and Military Withdrawal in The Deal

The ceasefire will be implemented in multiple phases over six weeks:

  • Phase One: Israeli forces will gradually withdraw from central Gaza. Palestinians displaced by the conflict will be allowed to return to northern Gaza.
  • Negotiations for a second phase will begin by the 16th day of the ceasefire. This phase aims to secure the release of all remaining hostages, including Israeli male soldiers, and implement a permanent ceasefire.
  • Phase Three: The agreement outlines the return of all remaining bodies and the commencement of Gaza’s reconstruction, supervised by Egypt, Qatar, and the United Nations.

Humanitarian Aid Provisions in The Deal

The deal mandates a significant influx of humanitarian aid into Gaza:

  • Each day of the ceasefire will allow for 600 truckloads of aid, including 50 trucks carrying fuel.
  • Of these, 300 trucks will be allocated to northern Gaza to support displaced residents returning to the area.

The implementation of the ceasefire agreement will be overseen by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States. These nations will ensure compliance from both sides and support the negotiations for subsequent phases.

Future Negotiations In The Ceasefire Deal and Reconstruction

  • By the end of the first phase, discussions for the second phase will focus on achieving a permanent ceasefire, the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the release of remaining hostages.
  • The third phase will emphasize the return of bodies and the reconstruction of Gaza, with international supervision.

Significance of the Ceasefire Agreement

The ceasefire agreement marks a pivotal moment in the Gaza war, offering hope for de-escalation after months of violence. With guarantees from key international players, the deal provides a framework for addressing immediate humanitarian needs while laying the groundwork for long-term peace and recovery in the region.

However, the successful implementation of the agreement depends on continued cooperation and adherence to the terms by both parties, alongside sustained international support.

ALSO READ | US Confirms Gaza Ceasefire Will Start On Sunday, Israeli Cabinet To Vote For Agreement

Filed under

Detainee Exchange Israel-Gaza Ceasefire

Advertisement

Also Read

Indian Man Sentenced To 8 Years For Attempted White House Attack

Indian Man Sentenced To 8 Years For Attempted White House Attack

Relief for Bengaluru IT Professionals? Uber’s Shuttle Buses May Be The Answer

Relief for Bengaluru IT Professionals? Uber’s Shuttle Buses May Be The Answer

Israel’s Security Cabinet Approves Gaza Ceasefire And Hostage Release Agreement

Israel’s Security Cabinet Approves Gaza Ceasefire And Hostage Release Agreement

Former US House speaker Nancy Pelosi To skip Donald Trump’s swearing In ceremony

Former US House speaker Nancy Pelosi To skip Donald Trump’s swearing In ceremony

Delhi Relaxes Pollution Curbs, These Car Categories Allowed Back On Roads

Delhi Relaxes Pollution Curbs, These Car Categories Allowed Back On Roads

Entertainment

Union Minister Athawale Condemns Attack On Saif Ali Khan, Assures Action And Safety Measures

Union Minister Athawale Condemns Attack On Saif Ali Khan, Assures Action And Safety Measures

Saif Ali Khan Attack: Auto Driver Recalls Rushing The Actor To Hospital After Stabbing Incident

Saif Ali Khan Attack: Auto Driver Recalls Rushing The Actor To Hospital After Stabbing Incident

Coldplay Concert: 1,000 Police Officers To Be Stationed At The Venue In Navi Mumbai

Coldplay Concert: 1,000 Police Officers To Be Stationed At The Venue In Navi Mumbai

Wipro Q3 Earnings: Profit Soars 24% To ₹3,354 Crore; Revenue Marginally Higher

Wipro Q3 Earnings: Profit Soars 24% To ₹3,354 Crore; Revenue Marginally Higher

BTS Of Saif Ali Khan’s Parenting Style, This Is What Ex-Nanny Lalita D’Silva Opened Up About Raising Taimur And Jeh

BTS Of Saif Ali Khan’s Parenting Style, This Is What Ex-Nanny Lalita D’Silva Opened Up

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox