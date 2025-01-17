After 15 months of intense conflict between Israel and Hamas, a ceasefire deal was reached on Wednesday, according to an official briefing on the negotiations. The war has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of Palestinians and further destabilized the Middle East. While the mediators, Israel, and Hamas have yet to make a public announcement, key details of the agreement have emerged.

Hostage and Detainee Exchange According To The Ceasefire Deal

One of the central elements of the ceasefire is the exchange of hostages and detainees:

Hamas will release 33 Israeli hostages, including all women (both soldiers and civilians), children, and men over 50.

In return, Israel will release 30 Palestinian detainees for every civilian hostage and 50 Palestinian detainees for every Israeli female soldier released by Hamas.

All Palestinian women and children under 19 detained since October 7, 2023, will be released by the end of the first phase.

The total number of Palestinian detainees released is expected to range between 990 and 1,650, depending on the number of hostages freed.

Ceasefire Phases and Military Withdrawal in The Deal

The ceasefire will be implemented in multiple phases over six weeks:

Israeli forces will gradually withdraw from central Gaza. Palestinians displaced by the conflict will be allowed to return to northern Gaza. Negotiations for a second phase will begin by the 16th day of the ceasefire. This phase aims to secure the release of all remaining hostages, including Israeli male soldiers, and implement a permanent ceasefire.

Phase Three: The agreement outlines the return of all remaining bodies and the commencement of Gaza’s reconstruction, supervised by Egypt, Qatar, and the United Nations.

Humanitarian Aid Provisions in The Deal

The deal mandates a significant influx of humanitarian aid into Gaza:

Each day of the ceasefire will allow for 600 truckloads of aid, including 50 trucks carrying fuel.

Of these, 300 trucks will be allocated to northern Gaza to support displaced residents returning to the area.

The implementation of the ceasefire agreement will be overseen by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States. These nations will ensure compliance from both sides and support the negotiations for subsequent phases.

Future Negotiations In The Ceasefire Deal and Reconstruction

By the end of the first phase, discussions for the second phase will focus on achieving a permanent ceasefire, the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the release of remaining hostages.

The third phase will emphasize the return of bodies and the reconstruction of Gaza, with international supervision.

Significance of the Ceasefire Agreement

The ceasefire agreement marks a pivotal moment in the Gaza war, offering hope for de-escalation after months of violence. With guarantees from key international players, the deal provides a framework for addressing immediate humanitarian needs while laying the groundwork for long-term peace and recovery in the region.

However, the successful implementation of the agreement depends on continued cooperation and adherence to the terms by both parties, alongside sustained international support.