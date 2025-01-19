Home
Israel-Hamas Ceasefire: Gaza Cheers As First Hostages Released

The Gaza Strip saw a moment of relief on Sunday, January 19, 2025, as a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect.

The Gaza Strip saw a moment of relief on Sunday, January 19, 2025, as a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect. This marked the beginning of a six-week pause in hostilities, raising hopes for peace and the release of hostages held in Gaza. However, delays and ongoing tensions highlighted the fragility of the truce.

Delayed Start Raises Concern

The ceasefire was set to begin at 8:30 a.m. local time but was delayed by nearly three hours due to Hamas failing to release a list of hostages as planned. The group cited technical issues but reaffirmed its commitment to the agreement. By 11:15 a.m., the truce was in effect, offering a brief respite from a devastating 15-month war that has claimed tens of thousands of lives.

In the hours before the ceasefire, Israeli strikes killed at least 26 people in Gaza, according to the territory’s Health Ministry. The victims’ identities remain unclear, with no distinction between civilians and fighters reported.

Hostages Released as Celebrations Erupt in Gaza

In a pivotal moment, the first three Israeli hostages—Romi Gonen, 24, Emily Damari, 28, and Doron Steinbrecher, 31—were set to return home. Gonen was abducted from the Nova music festival, while Damari, a British-Israeli dual citizen, and Steinbrecher were kidnapped from Kibbutz Kfar Aza. The families of the hostages approved the release of their names, adding a human element to the ongoing negotiations.

Even before the hostages’ release, celebrations erupted across Gaza. Displaced families began returning to their homes, many carrying their belongings on donkey carts. In Rafah, residents faced the grim aftermath of destruction, with some finding human remains amid the rubble. “It’s like you see a Hollywood horror movie,” said Mohamed Abu Taha, a resident inspecting the ruins of his family’s home.

Ceasefire Details between Israel-Gaza and Future Prospects

The ceasefire agreement, brokered by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt, includes a 42-day initial phase. During this time, 33 hostages are expected to be released from Gaza in exchange for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. Humanitarian aid will also flow into the territory, with hundreds of trucks entering Gaza daily, a significant increase from prior restrictions.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized his readiness to resume military operations if necessary, stating that he has the backing of President-elect Donald Trump. “Don’t stop. Bring all the hostages home,” urged Nissan Kalderon, whose brother is among the captives.

Mixed Reactions in Israel and Gaza

The ceasefire has sparked mixed emotions in Israel. Some see it as a step toward peace, while others fear it merely postpones further conflict. “They will take the time and attack again,” said Asher Pizem, a resident of Sderot overlooking Gaza’s ruins.

The truce has also created political rifts. Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announced his faction’s withdrawal from Netanyahu’s government in protest against the agreement. Despite this, the truce remains intact.

A War’s Grim Toll on Gaza

The 15-month conflict has left a staggering toll. Gaza’s Health Ministry reports over 46,000 Palestinians killed, with women and children comprising more than half the casualties. In Israel, the war began with a Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023, killing over 1,200 people and abducting around 250. More than 100 hostages were released during a brief ceasefire in November 2023.

Approximately 90% of Gaza’s population has been displaced, with critical infrastructure—including homes, hospitals, and roads—severely damaged. The United Nations estimates that rebuilding will take years if the ceasefire holds.

ALSO READ: Gaza Ceasefire On Hold Until Israel Receives Hostage List, Says Netanyahu

Filed under

Israel-Hamas ceasefire

