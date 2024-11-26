Home
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Israel, Hezbollah Agree To Ceasefire Proposed By US, France: Biden

A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, set to take effect on Wednesday, has been agreed upon following negotiations led by the United States and France. U.S. President Joe Biden announced the deal on Tuesday, marking a significant development after months of conflict along the Israeli-Lebanese border.

Ceasefire Details

The ceasefire will commence at 4 a.m. local time (7:30 a.m. IST) on Wednesday. Biden confirmed that both Israel and Hezbollah had accepted the deal, which aims to bring an end to hostilities that have claimed thousands of lives since erupting alongside the Gaza war last year.

Biden emphasized that the ceasefire is intended to be permanent, stating, “This is designed to be a permanent cessation of hostilities,” and warned that Hezbollah and other groups would not be allowed to undermine Israel’s security again. Israel will begin withdrawing its forces over 60 days while Lebanon’s army will take over control of the border area to prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding its infrastructure.

Political Support and Reaction

French President Emmanuel Macron praised the agreement, acknowledging the joint efforts with the U.S. and Lebanon. In Lebanon, caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati welcomed the deal, while Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, despite some internal opposition, affirmed that Israel would respond forcefully to any violation of the ceasefire.

The Impact of the Ceasefire

While both sides have agreed to the ceasefire, hostilities had continued even as the deal was finalized. Israel’s military increased airstrikes in Beirut and southern Lebanon on Tuesday, and Hezbollah fired rockets into Israeli territory, with air force interceptions reported. A poll indicated that 37% of Israelis supported the ceasefire, while 32% opposed it.

Netanyahu acknowledged the importance of the ceasefire, noting that it would allow Israel to refocus on threats from Iran, replenish military supplies, and strengthen its position against Hamas. However, there is resistance from Israeli officials who worry about Hezbollah’s influence in the region and the security of Israel’s northern border.

International and Domestic Perspectives

The United Nations and U.S. officials have joined efforts to monitor the ceasefire with Lebanon’s army and the UNIFIL peacekeeping force. A senior U.S. official mentioned that this would be a cooperative effort with no U.S. combat forces on the ground. Both sides are preparing for a delicate implementation, with civilians hoping for a return to their homes in the aftermath of the long-running conflict.

Filed under

ceasefire France Hezbolllah Israel usa
