Israel Launches Strikes On Damascus And Military Site Near Homs, Syrian Defence Ministry Reports

Israel conducted airstrikes targeting both the Syrian capital Damascus and a military site near Homs, according to a statement from the Syrian defence ministry on Thursday. These attacks coincide with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s regional tour aimed at de-escalating tensions in the area.

The strikes reportedly hit the Kafr Sousa neighborhood of Damascus and a military location in the countryside of Homs, resulting in the death of one soldier and injuring seven others. Syrian state media earlier reported explosions in Damascus after a residential building was struck. Though Israel typically refrains from commenting on individual operations in Syria, its military activities in the region have intensified, particularly since Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7 last year.

Ongoing Regional Escalation

The attack on Syria follows another wave of Israeli strikes in Lebanon, specifically in Beirut’s southern suburbs, where Iran-backed Hezbollah forces are stationed. Hezbollah confirmed it had fired precision-guided missiles at Israeli targets, marking an escalation in the conflict. The strikes in Beirut set off massive explosions, lighting up the night sky, and were followed by Israeli evacuation warnings for local residents.

One Lebanese civilian was reported killed, with five others, including a child, injured in the attack. Despite the growing conflict, Hezbollah stated it is using “precision missiles” and advanced drones in its strikes on Israel. Meanwhile, Israel’s military confirmed it intercepted two of the four projectiles fired from Lebanon.

Efforts To Mediate Peace

The rising violence comes as Washington seeks to mediate peace between Israel and Iran-aligned groups, Hezbollah and Hamas, with Blinken pushing for a halt in hostilities. This week marks Blinken’s first visit to the region since Israel’s assassination of Yahya Sinwar, a senior Hamas leader, which Washington hopes could lay the groundwork for a peace agreement. The US also continues its efforts to prevent the broader escalation of the conflict, particularly in light of Iranian missile attacks earlier this month.

However, the conflict shows signs of further escalation. On Wednesday, Israel conducted airstrikes on the southern Lebanese city of Tyre, which had been under evacuation orders. Tens of thousands of residents have fled as Israel intensifies its campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon, alongside its ongoing assault on Hamas in Gaza.

Humanitarian Concerns And Global Response

In Gaza, Israeli airstrikes continue to devastate the region. Health authorities reported 42 casualties from the latest round of strikes, primarily in the northern areas. Among the dead were two brothers, Mohammed and Bilal Abu Atwi, whose UN-marked vehicle was destroyed in a strike.

Internationally, pressure on Israel to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is growing. The US has urged Israel to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza or risk cuts to US military assistance. Germany’s Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, acknowledged the delicate balance between supporting Israel and adhering to international humanitarian law, highlighting the global dilemma surrounding the ongoing conflict.

Despite military successes, Blinken has emphasized that Israel must now focus on converting those victories into lasting strategic success, including bringing home hostages and developing a clear postwar strategy. As strikes continue, the regional situation remains volatile, with casualties mounting and large-scale displacement affecting millions across Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza.

