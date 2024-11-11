Israel PM Netanyahu Confirms He Ordered Sept 17 Pager Attack On Hezbollah

For the first time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has officially confirmed Israel’s involvement in the September 17 pager attack in Lebanon, an operation that killed at least 37 people and injured more than 3,000 others. The attack targeted communication devices—pager systems and walkie-talkies—used by Hezbollah, the militant group based in Lebanon.

In a cabinet meeting on Sunday, Netanyahu revealed that the Israeli military launched the operation, which was aimed at Hezbollah’s communication network. According to Israeli media reports, he stated that the attack was carried out despite opposition from some senior security officials within Israel’s defense and political establishments. Netanyahu’s comments marked the first public acknowledgment of Israel’s role in the devastating explosions that rocked the country that day.

The blasts, which occurred in a series of targeted attacks on pager systems and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah members, caused significant destruction. The September 17 attack was a devastating surprise, leaving a large toll on the Lebanese population. Lebanese health authorities confirmed that the explosions resulted in 37 deaths and over 3,000 injuries.

The timing of Netanyahu’s announcement is significant, coming amidst ongoing investigations into allegations of Israeli officials leaking false intelligence to foreign media. However, the Prime Minister’s Office has firmly denied any wrongdoing in this regard.

Hezbollah had been attacking Israel at a lower intensity in the months prior, especially following Hamas’s attack on Israel in October 2023. But tensions between Israel and Hezbollah escalated after the September attacks, marking a dramatic intensification in the conflict between the two sides.

While the attack on September 17 remains a highly controversial and dangerous moment in the ongoing Israel-Hezbollah conflict, Netanyahu’s acknowledgment sheds light on the broader strategic moves within this ongoing regional conflict.