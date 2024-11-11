Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 11, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Israel PM Netanyahu Confirms He Ordered Sept 17 Pager Attack On Hezbollah

Netanyahu’s acknowledgment sheds light on the broader strategic moves within this ongoing regional conflict.

Israel PM Netanyahu Confirms He Ordered Sept 17 Pager Attack On Hezbollah

For the first time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has officially confirmed Israel’s involvement in the September 17 pager attack in Lebanon, an operation that killed at least 37 people and injured more than 3,000 others. The attack targeted communication devices—pager systems and walkie-talkies—used by Hezbollah, the militant group based in Lebanon.

In a cabinet meeting on Sunday, Netanyahu revealed that the Israeli military launched the operation, which was aimed at Hezbollah’s communication network. According to Israeli media reports, he stated that the attack was carried out despite opposition from some senior security officials within Israel’s defense and political establishments. Netanyahu’s comments marked the first public acknowledgment of Israel’s role in the devastating explosions that rocked the country that day.

The blasts, which occurred in a series of targeted attacks on pager systems and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah members, caused significant destruction. The September 17 attack was a devastating surprise, leaving a large toll on the Lebanese population. Lebanese health authorities confirmed that the explosions resulted in 37 deaths and over 3,000 injuries.

The timing of Netanyahu’s announcement is significant, coming amidst ongoing investigations into allegations of Israeli officials leaking false intelligence to foreign media. However, the Prime Minister’s Office has firmly denied any wrongdoing in this regard.

Hezbollah had been attacking Israel at a lower intensity in the months prior, especially following Hamas’s attack on Israel in October 2023. But tensions between Israel and Hezbollah escalated after the September attacks, marking a dramatic intensification in the conflict between the two sides.

While the attack on September 17 remains a highly controversial and dangerous moment in the ongoing Israel-Hezbollah conflict, Netanyahu’s acknowledgment sheds light on the broader strategic moves within this ongoing regional conflict.

Filed under

Benjamin Netanyahu Hamas Israel-Hezbollah conflict netanyahu
Advertisement

Also Read

Credit To New Kids For Performing So Well: U Mumba Skipper Sunil Kumar Showers Praise On Young Guns

Credit To New Kids For Performing So Well: U Mumba Skipper Sunil Kumar Showers Praise...

India And Russia Ink MoU For Collaboration On Pantsir Air Defence Systems

India And Russia Ink MoU For Collaboration On Pantsir Air Defence Systems

Delhi Metro Launches Bike Taxi Service For Its Commuters, Including Dedicated Bike Taxis For Women Travelers

Delhi Metro Launches Bike Taxi Service For Its Commuters, Including Dedicated Bike Taxis For Women...

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal: Close, But Not Quite There

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal: Close, But Not Quite There

TV Actor Amit Tandon Confesses CHEATING On Her Wife In A ‘Struggling Relationship’, Says ‘It Killed Her’

TV Actor Amit Tandon Confesses CHEATING On Her Wife In A ‘Struggling Relationship’, Says ‘It...

Entertainment

TV Actor Amit Tandon Confesses CHEATING On Her Wife In A ‘Struggling Relationship’, Says ‘It Killed Her’

TV Actor Amit Tandon Confesses CHEATING On Her Wife In A ‘Struggling Relationship’, Says ‘It

John Dutton’s Shocking Death Propels “Yellowstone” Forward

John Dutton’s Shocking Death Propels “Yellowstone” Forward

Shaktimaan Returns! Mukesh Khanna Announces Iconic Show’s Comeback For A New Generation

Shaktimaan Returns! Mukesh Khanna Announces Iconic Show’s Comeback For A New Generation

Rita Ora Honors Liam Payne In Heartfelt Tribute At MTV EMAs

Rita Ora Honors Liam Payne In Heartfelt Tribute At MTV EMAs

‘Subservience’ Starring Megan Fox Hits Netflix: First Streaming Release

‘Subservience’ Starring Megan Fox Hits Netflix: First Streaming Release

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Goa Becomes A Global Travel Hotspot With New Charter Flights Boosting Tourism

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New Ticketing And Tour Access Changes

Planning A Trip To Pompeii This Year? Here’s What You Need To Know About New

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Fendi Prepares for a Milestone; Celebrati 100 Years with a Major Milan Fashion Week Event

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox