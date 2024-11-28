Israel Strikes Lebanon, Accusing Hezbollah Of Truce Breach

Israel launched airstrikes in southern Lebanon targeting Hezbollah facilities, accusing the group of breaching a ceasefire agreement. The Israeli military reported on Thursday that its warplanes struck a rocket storage site after detecting suspicious activity by Hezbollah, marking the first airstrike since the ceasefire came into effect.

Lebanon’s state-run news agency confirmed two injuries from the airstrike. Earlier, Israeli forces had fired on individuals attempting to access restricted areas in southern Lebanon, citing violations of the truce. Lebanese reports indicated civilian injuries in Markaba near the border, though details remain limited.

Ceasefire Agreement and Its Challenges

The truce, brokered by the United States and France, includes a two-month agreement for Hezbollah to withdraw north of the Litani River and Israeli troops to retreat to their borders. The buffer zone is to be patrolled by Lebanese forces and UN peacekeepers. However, ongoing skirmishes have raised concerns about the agreement’s durability.

The ceasefire follows 14 months of intense conflict, beginning after Hezbollah’s solidarity strikes following Hamas’ October 2023 attack from Gaza. Israeli airstrikes escalated in response, culminating in an all-out war in September. Over 3,760 Lebanese, mostly civilians, and more than 70 Israelis, including civilians and soldiers, were killed during the conflict.

Approximately 1.2 million people in Lebanon and 50,000 in Israel were displaced. Despite warnings to avoid certain areas, displaced residents have begun returning. On the Israeli side, northern border communities remain largely deserted, with many homes severely damaged.

Regional Outlook

The ceasefire, while a step towards de-escalation, remains fragile. Both sides have emphasized conditional adherence to the truce, with Israel reserving the right to respond to perceived violations. Lebanese forces are gradually deploying in southern regions as Israeli troops withdraw. However, tensions persist, and the situation remains precarious.

