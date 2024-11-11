Home
Monday, November 11, 2024
Israel Takes Responsibility for Deadly Explosions of Communication Devices in Lebanon and Syria

Israel has taken responsibility for two recent incidents involving explosive devices within communication equipment in Lebanon and Syria

Israel Takes Responsibility for Deadly Explosions of Communication Devices in Lebanon and Syria

In a controversial move, Israel has taken responsibility for two recent incidents involving explosive devices within communication equipment in Lebanon and Syria. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed his role in authorizing the attacks, which targeted pagers and walkie-talkies, resulting in widespread casualties and injuries across both countries.

Thousands Harmed in Explosions of Pagers and Walkie-Talkies

On September 17, a simultaneous explosion of thousands of pagers claimed dozens of lives and left thousands more wounded. The initial attack was followed by a second on the next day, which detonated walkie-talkies. In total, 39 people were killed, and more than 3,400 suffered injuries. Many victims had severe wounds, including eye damage, missing fingers, and abdominal injuries, suggesting they were close to the devices when they detonated.

A Controversial Targeting Operation

According to Israeli media reports, Netanyahu discussed the attack in a cabinet meeting, where he revealed that senior defense officials and political figures had expressed opposition to the operation. Despite these objections, Netanyahu proceeded with the mission, which was reportedly intended to target Hezbollah operatives in Lebanon and Syria. The spokesperson for Netanyahu’s office, Omer Dostri, officially confirmed Israeli responsibility on Monday, as reported by Reuters.

The unprecedented attacks have drawn attention to the intensifying conflict in the region, with questions arising around the legality and ethics of deploying explosive devices embedded in communication tools.

