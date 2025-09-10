LIVE TV
Home > World > Israel Threatens Hamas Again – You Will Be Killed! How Will Qatar Respond?

Israel Threatens Hamas Again – You Will Be Killed! How Will Qatar Respond?

Israel conducted an airstrike in Doha targeting Hamas leaders, warning, “We will get you next time.” Hamas said five were killed, but top leaders survived. Qatar condemned the attack, calling it “state terrorism.” The U.S. criticized it as unilateral, while Israel claimed full responsibility.

Israel has warned Hamas again after top leaders survived Doha attack. (ANI)
Israel has warned Hamas again after top leaders survived Doha attack. (ANI)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: September 10, 2025 20:59:41 IST

“Survived this strike? We will get you next time,” an Israeli official warned Hamas on Tuesday after an Israeli airstrike in Doha, Qatar, aimed at the Palestinian militant group’s leaders.

Israel said the strike targeted Hamas political leaders, the group fighting Israeli forces in Gaza. The United States described the attack as a unilateral move that does not help American or Israeli interests.

Israeli Ambassador to the U.S., Yechiel Leiter, told Fox News’ Special Report, “Right now, we may face some criticism. But they’ll get over it. Israel is being improved. If we didn’t get them this time, we’ll get them next time.”

Israel Warns Hamas; How Will They Respond?

The attack came while Qatar was mediating deadlocked ceasefire talks to stop fighting in Gaza.

Hamas said five members were killed, including the son of its exiled Gaza chief and lead negotiator, Khalil al-Hayya. Suhail al-Hindi, a member of Hamas’ political bureau, told Al Jazeera that the group’s top leadership survived the strike.

Israel has not officially confirmed the results of the attack. A senior Israeli official told Reuters that the lack of clear results after many hours was concerning.

Qatar said one of its security personnel died in the strike and accused Israel of “state terrorism” and treachery.

Israel Said It Wanted to Eliminate Hamas Leaders

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office called the airstrike a “wholly independent Israeli operation” targeting top “terrorist leaders of Hamas.” “Israel planned it, Israel carried it out, and Israel takes full responsibility,” the PMO added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israel launched strikes inside Qatar’s capital city Doha, and claimed it targeted top leadership of Hamas.

“The IDF (Israeli military) and ISA (security agency) conducted a precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organisation,” the Israeli military said.

In response, Qatar condemned the strikes and called it a “criminal assault.”

“The State of Qatar condemns in the strongest terms the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted residential headquarters housing several members of the political bureau of the movement in the Qatari capital, Doha. This criminal assault constitutes a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms, and a serious threat to the security and safety of Qataris and residents in Qatar,” Qatar said.

