Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Israeli Airstrikes In Southern Gaza Strip Kill At Least 50 People Overnight Including A Family Of 10

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered at Place de la Republique in Paris, France, to protest against Israel's actions in Gaza. Participants carried banners with messages like "Toys in Gaza are losing their children" and "Free Palestinian political prisoners" while chanting, "Free Palestine."

Israeli Airstrikes In Southern Gaza Strip Kill At Least 50 People Overnight Including A Family Of 10

Israeli airstrikes in the southern Gaza Strip overnight have killed at least 50 people, including six children and two women, according to Palestinian medical officials.

A strike early Tuesday hit a home in the town of Beni Suhaila, resulting in the deaths of 10 members of the same extended family. Hospital records confirmed that the victims included three children and one woman.

In another incident, a strike in the nearby town of Fakhari early Tuesday killed five people, including three children and a woman, according to the European Hospital. The Israeli military typically does not comment on specific strikes but asserts that it aims to avoid civilian casualties, placing blame on Hamas for operating within civilian areas.

In other news, the head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard’s Quds Force, Gen. Esmail Qaani, appeared on Iranian state television, dispelling rumours about his status following an Israeli airstrike in late September that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Qaani was seen in footage attending a ceremony at Tehran’s Mehrabad International Airport for the return of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Abbas Nilforushan’s body, who was killed in the same airstrike. Iranian state media emphasized Qaani’s presence without directly addressing the previous speculation.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered at Place de la Republique in Paris, France, to protest against Israel’s actions in Gaza. Participants carried banners with messages like “Toys in Gaza are losing their children” and “Free Palestinian political prisoners” while chanting, “Free Palestine.”

Among the prominent attendees were Marine Tondelier, leader of the Green Party (EELV), Thomas Portes, a far-left MP from La France Insoumise (LFI), and Salah Hamouri, a Palestinian-French lawyer and author of The Prisoner of Jerusalem.

