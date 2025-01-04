Israeli Airstrikes Kill Dozens In Gaza As Ceasefire Discussions Begin

In a devastating escalation, Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have killed at least 70 people in one day. As both sides continue with ceasefire negotiations, Gaza’s civilian toll rises, with children and families suffering in the aftermath.

Israeli military strikes on the Gaza Strip have resulted in at least 70 fatalities over a single day, according to Palestinian medics. As ceasefire talks continue, hopes of an end to the 15-month-old conflict are being tested by ongoing violence.

One of the deadliest attacks occurred early on Saturday, when airstrikes hit two homes in Gaza City, killing at least 17 people. The first strike, which destroyed the Al-Ghoula family’s home, caused severe damage. Witnesses reported hearing a loud explosion around 2 a.m., and Ahmed Ayyan, a local resident, confirmed that most of the casualties were civilians, including women and children. Medics scrambled through the wreckage, retrieving bodies and searching for survivors trapped under the debris. Some survivors described the horror as flames and smoke continued to rise from the ruins hours after the strike.

Later on Saturday, another house in Gaza City was hit, killing five people and leaving at least 10 others trapped beneath the rubble. The Israeli military continues operations in Gaza, claiming to target Hamas military sites. However, Palestinian officials emphasize the devastating impact on civilians.

The humanitarian crisis is intensifying as the war continues, with a total of 45,717 Palestinians reported dead since the conflict began. While the Israeli government focuses on eliminating Hamas, the toll on Gaza’s civilian population is catastrophic, with families mourning the loss of loved ones and suffering under the weight of ongoing strikes. Ceasefire talks offer a glimmer of hope, but it remains unclear whether a breakthrough will occur soon.

