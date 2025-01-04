Meet The 19 Honorees Of The Presidential Medal Of Freedom

President Biden honors 19 distinguished figures with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, celebrating leaders from various fields, including politics, sports, entertainment, and activism.

On Saturday, President Joe Biden held a memorable ceremony at the White House to present the prestigious Presidential Medal of Freedom to 19 remarkable individuals. The Medal of Freedom is the nation’s highest civilian honor, awarded to those who have made significant contributions to American society, world peace, or other notable societal or public endeavors.

The Medal of Freedom recognizes individuals who have made “exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values or security of the United States, world peace or other significant societal, public or private endeavors.” This ceremony marked Biden’s final time awarding the honor as president, reflecting on the profound impact of these honorees on American and global culture.

“For the final time as president, I have the honor of restoring the Medal of Freedom, our nation’s highest civilian honor, on a group of extraordinary, truly extraordinary people who gave up their sacred air … to shape the culture and the cause of America,” Biden said.

The 19 recipients of the 2025 Medal of Freedom include:

José Andrés – Celebrity chef and humanitarian, known for his work with World Central Kitchen. Bono – Lead singer of U2, celebrated for his musical contributions and activism. Ashton B. Carter (posthumous) – Former U.S. Defense Secretary, recognized for his role in military reforms. Hillary Clinton – Former First Lady, Senator, and Secretary of State. Michael J. Fox – Actor and Parkinson’s disease advocate. Tim Gill – LGBTQ rights advocate and tech entrepreneur. Jane Goodall – Primatologist and environmental activist. Fannie Lou Hamer (posthumous) – Civil rights leader and co-founder of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party. Earvin “Magic” Johnson – NBA legend and HIV/AIDS awareness advocate. Robert F. Kennedy (posthumous) – Former U.S. Attorney General and Senator. Ralph Lauren – Fashion designer, celebrated for his contributions to American style. Lionel Messi – Soccer superstar, known for his achievements on the field and his impact on U.S. soccer. Bill Nye – Science educator and climate change advocate. George W. Romney (posthumous) – Former Michigan governor and Nixon administration official. David M. Rubenstein – Billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Carlyle Group. George Soros – Billionaire philanthropist and political donor. George Stevens Jr. – Filmmaker and founder of the American Film Institute. Denzel Washington – Acclaimed actor and philanthropist. Anna Wintour – Editor-in-chief of Vogue and influential fashion industry leader.

The ceremony, which also included a heartfelt tribute from President Biden, celebrated these leaders as individuals who embody the values of the country, representing the best of American ideals. “These 19 individuals are great leaders who have made America and the world a better place,” Biden stated.

