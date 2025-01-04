Home
Sunday, January 5, 2025
Timeline Of Donald Trump’s Hush Money Scandal

Donald Trump’s hush money case reaches a critical point as he faces sentencing on January 10. The case centers on $130,000 paid to Stormy Daniels during his 2016 campaign, with allegations of falsified business records fueling legal and political controversy.

Timeline Of Donald Trump’s Hush Money Scandal

Donald Trump, the US President-elect, will face sentencing on January 10 in the hush money case, a pivotal moment just days before his anticipated return to the White House. The case has become a lightning rod of political and legal controversy, reflecting both his enduring influence and the ongoing scrutiny he faces.

The case revolves around a $130,000 payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during Trump’s 2016 campaign, allegedly to keep her quiet about an affair she claimed to have had with Trump. The payment was facilitated by Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, who testified that the transaction was made under Trump’s direction.

Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts for falsifying business records, allegedly misclassifying the reimbursement to Cohen as legal expenses. Prosecutors argue this was an attempt to conceal a violation of state election law. Trump has consistently denied all allegations, branding the charges as politically motivated.

Judge Juan Merchan has indicated that incarceration is unlikely, citing prosecutors’ views that a jail term isn’t practical. Instead, Trump faces a conditional discharge, which would dismiss the case if he avoids re-arrest. Trump has the option to attend the sentencing in person or virtually.

Trump has called the ruling a “rigged charade” and plans to appeal, potentially delaying proceedings. His legal team also argues the case violates presidential immunity.

While hush money payments are not inherently illegal, Trump’s alleged falsification of business records to conceal another crime—violating state election law—is at the heart of this case.

ALSO  READ: London: Protesters March In London For Release Of Teenage Boy In Dubai jail

Filed under

donald trump Hush-Money Case world

