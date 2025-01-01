Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant Resigns From Parliament Amid Tensions

Former Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant resigns from parliament after months of disagreement with Netanyahu's government over the Gaza war and conscription policies.

Former Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant announced his resignation from parliament on Wednesday, marking a significant moment in his political career. Gallant, who had frequently clashed with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, cited the need to step back and reassess his direction in public service. Gallant’s resignation follows his dismissal from Netanyahu’s cabinet in November after months of disagreement, especially concerning the government’s handling of the Gaza war and military conscription policies.

Gallant’s resignation comes as part of a series of tensions with Netanyahu’s far-right coalition government. One of Gallant’s key points of contention had been the exemptions granted to ultra-Orthodox Jewish men from mandatory military service, which had sparked national debate. He also publicly opposed the controversial judicial overhaul plans, which ultimately led to mass protests and Netanyahu’s decision to backtrack on the issue in March 2023.

The resignation is further complicated by international legal challenges, with the International Criminal Court (ICC) issuing arrest warrants for Gallant, Netanyahu, and Hamas leaders over alleged war crimes in Gaza—a matter Israel disputes.

Gallant’s departure signals his continued divergence from Netanyahu’s policies and further destabilizes the political landscape within Israel’s ongoing internal and external conflicts.

