Thursday, January 2, 2025
Biden And Trump Respond To Tragic New Year’s Day Attack In New Orleans

President Biden condemns New Year's Day attack in New Orleans; Trump calls it "pure evil" after vehicle rams into a crowd, killing 15.

A deadly New Year’s Day attack in New Orleans shocked the nation when a vehicle plowed into a crowd on Bourbon Street, killing at least 15 people and injuring 25 others. President Joe Biden condemned the violence as “horrific” and announced that the FBI was investigating the incident as an act of terrorism. The driver, later identified as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, was shot and killed by police after exiting the vehicle with an assault weapon. An ISIS flag was reportedly found in the vehicle, prompting further inquiries into any terrorist connections.

Biden expressed his anger and frustration over the attack and pledged full support from federal, state, and local law enforcement to investigate the incident and ensure no remaining threats. He extended his condolences to the victims and their families, calling for swift justice. Donald Trump also condemned the attack, referring to it as “pure evil.” Trump expressed his support for New Orleans and the law enforcement officers who responded to the situation.

Local leaders joined in the condemnation, with Speaker Mike Johnson calling the violence “pure evil,” while Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy stressed the importance of continuing daily life despite such attacks. Representative Troy Carter emphasized working with authorities to ensure justice and strengthen measures against terrorism.

This tragedy highlights the continued threat of violence in public spaces, as authorities work tirelessly to uncover the full extent of the attack and its motivations. The community remains in shock, and as investigations unfold, officials vow to bring those responsible to justice.

Filed under

biden New Orleans Attack Trump

