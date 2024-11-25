Home
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Israeli Man In Memphis ‘Lured Into Trap’ And Killed: ‘A Man of Peace’

Aviv Broek, a 21-year-old Israeli locksmith, was reportedly “lured into a trap” under the guise of a late-night work call, robbed, and fatally shot in Memphis.

Israeli Man In Memphis ‘Lured Into Trap’ And Killed: ‘A Man of Peace’

Aviv Broek, a 21-year-old Israeli locksmith, was reportedly “lured into a trap” under the guise of a late-night work call, robbed, and fatally shot in Memphis. Broek was shot four times in the stomach after being called to change a lock at an isolated location.

On Thursday evening, around 10:30 pm, Broek received a call about an urgent job to change a lock, reportedly involving a car emergency with a mother. The caller offered to pay him double, which convinced Broek to respond. However, Broek’s friend later revealed that after arriving at the location, Broek was robbed and shot in an alley.

No Resistance, Brutal Killing

The police reported that Broek did not resist during the incident. Despite the lack of struggle, he was brutally shot and killed. His body was found early Friday morning, and police are still investigating the case.

Currently, the Memphis Police Department is not treating the murder as a hate crime, though local Israeli media have speculated it could be a “suspected terror attack.” The police have stated that the investigation is ongoing, with no arrests made as of yet.

Family and Friends Mourn Loss

Broek’s brother, Rotem, said Aviv was a kind and giving person who was always willing to help others. “He was a man of peace, someone who loved life,” Rotem added. Broek had moved to Memphis for work and believed it to be safer than Israel. Friends who tracked Broek using a mobile app found his body after the app stopped working, suspecting something was wrong.

Missing Belongings

Broek’s work equipment, cash, and even his passport were reported missing, suggesting robbery as a motive. Friends said the suspect took everything from Broek, leaving no trace of his belongings behind.

As the investigation continues, Broek’s family and friends mourn the loss of a young man who was taken too soon in a tragic and senseless act of violence.

Aviv Broek Memphis murder
