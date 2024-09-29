Israeli Military Claims Hezbollah Commander Nabil Kaouk Neutralized

The Israeli military announced on Sunday that it has neutralized Hezbollah commander Nabil Kaouk. While Hezbollah has yet to confirm his death, supporters have begun sharing mourning messages since Saturday, indicating a significant reaction to the reported incident.

Recent Developments in Hezbollah Leadership

Kaouk’s elimination follows the recent airstrike that resulted in the death of Hezbollah’s chief, Hassan Nasrallah, on Friday. This string of events marks a critical moment for the Iranian-backed militant group, which has faced substantial losses in its leadership.

Role Within Hezbollah

At the time of his reported death, Nabil Kaouk served as the deputy head of Hezbollah’s Central Council. His position within the organization underscores the potential impact of his removal on the group’s operational capabilities.

Ongoing Tensions and Aftermath

The situation remains fluid, and further developments are expected as both sides navigate the aftermath of these military actions. The international community continues to monitor the escalating tensions in the region.

