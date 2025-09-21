LIVE TV
Israeli PM calls UK, Canada, Australia's decision to recoglise Palestinian state 'absurd'

Israeli PM calls UK, Canada, Australia's decision to recoglise Palestinian state 'absurd'

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 21, 2025 21:25:07 IST

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 21 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country “won’t commit suicide” by welcoming a Palestinian state “because of Europe’s political needs,” Sky News reported.

Spokeswoman Shosh Badrosian shared the comments in remarks during a short news conference.

“There have been media reports suggesting the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is planning on announcing the UK’s recognition of a Palestinian state today, a manoeuvre that Prime Minister Netanyahu has called absurd and simply a reward for terrorism,” she said, as quoted by Sky News.

“The Prime Minister has made it very clear to me that his message to nations that are taking the avenue to disregard the sheer, utter chaos Hamas has thrusted Gaza into, and Israel, including our soldiers families and, of course, hostages still held in Hamas captivity, that the people of Israel aren’t going to commit suicide because of the political needs of European politics,” she added, as per Sky News.

Israel has been vocal in opposing the British decision, and those taken by other Western nations. Badrosian also confirmed that Netanyahu will be travelling to New York for the UN General Assembly in the week where some nations will be announcing a recognition of Palestine to put forth his case.

Earlier in the day, Australia, Canada and the UK in a coordinated effort recognized the Palestinian State on Sunday, calling for a two-state solution. However, the triad said that Hamas must cease its existence immediately.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the decision.

The Palestinian MFA considers it a protection of the two-state solution aimed at achieving peace.

“The Foreign Ministry welcomes the recognition of the State of Palestine by various countries and considers it a protection of the two-state solution aimed at achieving peace,” the statement said.

https://x.com/pmofa/status/1969753879043620879

The Ministry hailed the willingness of the government of Palestine to build relations with these countries. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: australiabenjamin netanyahucanadagazahamasTERRORISMuk

