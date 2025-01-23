Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 23, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Israeli PM Defends Elon Musk Amid ‘Nazi Salute’ Controversy, Calls Allegations False

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has come to the defense of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, calling him a "great friend of Israel" amidst widespread controversy over a gesture made by Musk during the inaugural parade in Washington, D.C., on January 20, 2025.

Advertisement
Israeli PM Defends Elon Musk Amid ‘Nazi Salute’ Controversy, Calls Allegations False

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has come to the defense of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, calling him a “great friend of Israel” amidst widespread controversy over a gesture made by Musk during the inaugural parade in Washington, D.C., on January 20, 2025. The incident has drawn attention on social media, with some users likening the gesture to a Nazi salute.

Netanyahu’s Statement of Support

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Netanyahu described Musk as a staunch ally of Israel and dismissed the allegations against him as baseless.
“Elon Musk is being falsely smeared,” the Israeli Prime Minister stated. “Elon is a great friend of Israel. He visited Israel after the October 7 massacre in which Hamas terrorists committed the worst atrocity against the Jewish people since the Holocaust.”

The Prime Minister praised Musk for his unwavering support of Israel’s right to defend itself. “He has since repeatedly and forcefully supported Israel’s right to defend itself against genocidal terrorists and regimes who seek to annihilate the one and only Jewish state. I thank him for this,” Netanyahu added.

The Controversy Surrounding Musk’s Gesture

The controversy began after Musk raised his arm in a gesture during President Donald Trump’s inaugural parade. Social media users were quick to draw comparisons between Musk’s action and the “sieg heil” salute used during Nazi Germany.

Musk, however, criticized those making such comparisons. In a post on X, he wrote, “The everyone is Hitler attack is sooo tired,” dismissing the claims as overblown and unwarranted.

The incident sparked a wave of reactions online. While some condemned Musk’s gesture, others defended him, arguing that the interpretation was a misrepresentation of his intent. A statement from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) supported Musk, calling the gesture “an awkward moment of enthusiasm” rather than a deliberate Nazi salute.

“It seems that Elon Musk made an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute,” the ADL stated on X.

Musk’s Political Statements Add Fuel to the Fire

In the weeks leading up to the controversy, Musk had made several remarks in support of Germany’s far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party and Britain’s anti-immigration Reform UK party. These statements have added to the scrutiny surrounding his public actions and political leanings.

While the debate over Musk’s gesture continues, Netanyahu’s strong endorsement of Musk highlights the Tesla CEO’s influence and his significance as an ally of Israel. As the situation unfolds, the incident serves as a reminder of the complexities surrounding public figures and the scrutiny they face in today’s hyper-connected world.

Read More : Trump’s Geographic Renaming Sparks Dilemma For Mapmakers

Filed under

Elon Musk Israeli PM

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Southport Killer Sentenced to 52 Years for “Sadistic” Attack on 3 Girls

Southport Killer Sentenced to 52 Years for “Sadistic” Attack on 3 Girls

‘Make Your Products in America Or Pay Tariffs’: Trump Urges Businesses to Manufacture in the US

‘Make Your Products in America Or Pay Tariffs’: Trump Urges Businesses to Manufacture in the...

Are Virender Sehwag and Wife Aarti Ahlawat Separated After 20 Years Of Marriage?

Are Virender Sehwag and Wife Aarti Ahlawat Separated After 20 Years Of Marriage?

Twelve Naxals Killed in Gariaband Gunbattle: Rewards Totaling Over ₹3 Crore

Twelve Naxals Killed in Gariaband Gunbattle: Rewards Totaling Over ₹3 Crore

On Netaji’s birthday, CM Himanta Strengthens Assam-Japan Ties During Official Visit

On Netaji’s birthday, CM Himanta Strengthens Assam-Japan Ties During Official Visit

Entertainment

Are Virender Sehwag and Wife Aarti Ahlawat Separated After 20 Years Of Marriage?

Are Virender Sehwag and Wife Aarti Ahlawat Separated After 20 Years Of Marriage?

Barack Obama And Jennifer Aniston Are Dating Or These Are Just Rumours? Here’s What’s Really Going On

Barack Obama And Jennifer Aniston Are Dating Or These Are Just Rumours? Here’s What’s Really

Here Are The Biggest Snubs Of The 2025 Oscar Nominations

Here Are The Biggest Snubs Of The 2025 Oscar Nominations

Oscars 2025: How They Are Planning To Give Tribute To LA Wildfires

Oscars 2025: How They Are Planning To Give Tribute To LA Wildfires

Who Is Karla Sofia Gascon? Spanish Actress Becomes First Openly Transgender Actor To Score Academy Award Nomination

Who Is Karla Sofia Gascon? Spanish Actress Becomes First Openly Transgender Actor To Score Academy

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox