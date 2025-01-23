Israeli PM Defends Elon Musk Amid ‘Nazi Salute’ Controversy, Calls Allegations False

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has come to the defense of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, calling him a "great friend of Israel" amidst widespread controversy over a gesture made by Musk during the inaugural parade in Washington, D.C., on January 20, 2025.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has come to the defense of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, calling him a “great friend of Israel” amidst widespread controversy over a gesture made by Musk during the inaugural parade in Washington, D.C., on January 20, 2025. The incident has drawn attention on social media, with some users likening the gesture to a Nazi salute.

Netanyahu’s Statement of Support

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Netanyahu described Musk as a staunch ally of Israel and dismissed the allegations against him as baseless.

“Elon Musk is being falsely smeared,” the Israeli Prime Minister stated. “Elon is a great friend of Israel. He visited Israel after the October 7 massacre in which Hamas terrorists committed the worst atrocity against the Jewish people since the Holocaust.”

The Prime Minister praised Musk for his unwavering support of Israel’s right to defend itself. “He has since repeatedly and forcefully supported Israel’s right to defend itself against genocidal terrorists and regimes who seek to annihilate the one and only Jewish state. I thank him for this,” Netanyahu added.

The Controversy Surrounding Musk’s Gesture

The controversy began after Musk raised his arm in a gesture during President Donald Trump’s inaugural parade. Social media users were quick to draw comparisons between Musk’s action and the “sieg heil” salute used during Nazi Germany.

Musk, however, criticized those making such comparisons. In a post on X, he wrote, “The everyone is Hitler attack is sooo tired,” dismissing the claims as overblown and unwarranted.

The incident sparked a wave of reactions online. While some condemned Musk’s gesture, others defended him, arguing that the interpretation was a misrepresentation of his intent. A statement from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) supported Musk, calling the gesture “an awkward moment of enthusiasm” rather than a deliberate Nazi salute.

“It seems that Elon Musk made an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute,” the ADL stated on X.

Musk’s Political Statements Add Fuel to the Fire

In the weeks leading up to the controversy, Musk had made several remarks in support of Germany’s far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party and Britain’s anti-immigration Reform UK party. These statements have added to the scrutiny surrounding his public actions and political leanings.

While the debate over Musk’s gesture continues, Netanyahu’s strong endorsement of Musk highlights the Tesla CEO’s influence and his significance as an ally of Israel. As the situation unfolds, the incident serves as a reminder of the complexities surrounding public figures and the scrutiny they face in today’s hyper-connected world.

Read More : Trump’s Geographic Renaming Sparks Dilemma For Mapmakers