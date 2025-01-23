Trump’s Geographic Renaming Sparks Dilemma For Mapmakers

WASHINGTON, D.C.: U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America” has sparked a mix of humor, criticism, and confusion, with reactions ranging from Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum’s sarcastic remarks to debates among mapmakers and social media users.

In response to Trump’s move, Sheinbaum quipped that if the U.S. renames the Gulf of Mexico, her country could retaliate by renaming the continent “Mexican America.” Though her comment was delivered with humor, she later clarified, “For us and for the entire world, it will continue to be called the Gulf of Mexico.” Her lighthearted remark underscores the broader cultural and political tensions underlying territorial naming conventions.

A New Name, but the Same Gulf

The Gulf of Mexico, bordered by the Southern U.S., Mexico, and Cuba, has been called the Gulf of Mexico for over four centuries. Trump’s directive to rename it “Gulf of America” is part of his executive order titled “Restoring Names That Honor American Greatness.” The order also reinstates names like Mount McKinley, replacing Denali, and aligns with Trump’s “America First” policy.

While Florida Governor Ron DeSantis embraced the new name on state documents, it remains unclear how many other states will follow suit. Mapmakers and global organizations, including Google and National Geographic, continue to use the original name, citing international conventions and research-based decision-making.

The Politics of Names and Maps

The renaming of geographical features has long been a contentious issue worldwide. For example:

The Persian Gulf is referred to as the “Arabian Gulf” in many Middle Eastern countries.

is referred to as the “Arabian Gulf” in many Middle Eastern countries. The South China Sea is claimed under different names by its surrounding nations.

is claimed under different names by its surrounding nations. The Rio Grande in the U.S. is called the Rio Bravo in Mexico.

in the U.S. is called the in Mexico. The Sea of Japan is known as the East Sea in Korea.

Mapmakers, including Peter Bellerby of London’s Bellerby & Co. Globemakers, expressed skepticism about adhering to such changes. “If Trump wanted to rename the Atlantic Ocean to the American Ocean, we would probably just ignore it,” Bellerby noted.

Social Media Reacts with Snark

Trump’s renaming effort has fueled a wave of sarcastic comments online. Reddit and Twitter users debated whether educators would need to teach the new name, with one user suggesting: “Tell students SOME PEOPLE want to rename it the Gulf of America, but everyone else calls it the Gulf of Mexico.” Another quipped, “I’ll call it the Gulf of America when I start calling the Tappan Zee Bridge the Mario Cuomo Bridge — which is never.”

While many see the name change as a symbolic gesture, it raises questions about the U.S.’s approach to global diplomacy and territorial history. Critics argue that such moves may isolate the U.S. from international conventions, while supporters view them as reinforcing national pride.

For now, the Gulf remains the Gulf of Mexico on maps and in the minds of many, even as the debate over its name becomes a microcosm of broader political and cultural divides.

