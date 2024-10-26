Home
Saturday, October 26, 2024
Jaishankar Attributes India-China LAC Breakthrough To Military And Diplomatic Efforts

Jaishankar emphasized that the recent breakthrough agreement was made possible through a combination of steadfast military presence and adept diplomatic efforts

External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar announced significant progress in the disengagement process between Indian and Chinese forces at Depsang and Demchok in eastern Ladakh. This process began on Friday and is anticipated to be completed by October 29. Following this, both sides are expected to resume patrolling activities by October 30-31, marking a crucial step in managing tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Path to Normalization

In a recent interaction with students in Pune, Jaishankar elaborated on the complexities surrounding the normalization of relations between India and China. He stated, “It is still a bit early for normalization of relations,” acknowledging that rebuilding trust and collaboration will be a gradual process. This sentiment reflects the ongoing challenges in bilateral ties, particularly in light of past conflicts and military standoffs.

Jaishankar also referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan, Russia, during which the leaders agreed to facilitate discussions between their foreign ministers and National Security Advisors. This diplomatic engagement underscores the importance of continuous dialogue in addressing and resolving differences.

Military and Diplomatic Efforts

Jaishankar emphasized that the recent breakthrough agreement was made possible through a combination of steadfast military presence and adept diplomatic efforts. He remarked, “If today we have reached where we have… One is because of the very determined effort on our part to stand our ground and make our point.” He acknowledged the dedication of the Indian military, which operated under “very, very unimaginable conditions” to defend the country’s interests along the LAC.

The minister highlighted the substantial increase in defense spending, noting, “Today we have put in five times more resources annually than there used to be a decade ago.” This enhanced investment has improved India’s military readiness and capability, enabling effective deployment in response to potential threats. Jaishankar asserted that these factors, combined with a focused diplomatic strategy, have significantly contributed to the current state of affairs.

He further emphasized the importance of resilience and preparation in maintaining national security, stating that India’s proactive approach is aimed at ensuring peace and stability in the region. The ongoing dialogues, alongside military preparedness, are seen as vital to fostering a balanced and secure environment along the LAC.

In conclusion, Jaishankar’s statements reflect a multifaceted strategy involving military readiness and diplomatic engagement, aimed at not only addressing immediate challenges but also at laying the groundwork for long-term stability in India-China relations.

Filed under

Indo-China Relations Jai Shankar Ladakh
Advertisement

