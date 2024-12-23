Home
Monday, December 23, 2024
Jaishankar To Visit US From December 24-29, First Since Trump’s Election

Jaishankar To Visit US From December 24-29, First Since Trump’s Election

External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will embark on a six-day visit to the United States from December 24-29, 2024, marking the first high-level visit from India to the US since Donald Trump’s presidential election win. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced this on Monday.

During his visit, Jaishankar is set to meet with US counterparts to discuss a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues. The visit will also see Jaishankar chairing a conference of India’s Consul Generals in the US.

Jaishankar’s Remarks on Trump at HTLS 2024

At the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2024, Jaishankar shared his views on the impact of the US election results, noting that the outcome reflected increasing American dissatisfaction with globalization. He predicted that the US under Trump’s administration would become more “self-aware” regarding its economic and manufacturing interests, especially as technology becomes more intertwined with national security.

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti’s Comments on India-US Partnership

In another development, US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, emphasized the importance of strengthening the India-US partnership. He spoke about the need to lower tariffs and increase trade, stressing that fair and equal trade should be prioritized. Garcetti also highlighted the importance of ensuring that both countries meet each other’s talent and training needs and protect intellectual property rights. He noted that infrastructure development is crucial for both nations, as it will help India reach its goals faster, which would also benefit the US.

