Japan To Give Indonesia High-Speed Patrol Boats To Strengthen Maritime Security Amid Concerns Over China’s Influence

Japan PM Ishiba held talks with Indonesian President during his visit and emphasised the importance of bilateral defense collaboration.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said on Saturday that Japan has promised to give Indonesia two high-speed patrol boats as part of an effort to strengthen maritime security in the region.

The promise, which was made during Ishiba’s formal visit to Jakarta, is a component of Tokyo’s larger initiative to improve security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific area, where tensions have been heightened by territorial disputes, especially with China.

Ishiba, who held talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto during his visit, emphasized the importance of bilateral defense collaboration. “We agreed on establishing working-level defense consultations on our maritime security, including defense equipment technical cooperation,” Ishiba said in a joint statement following the talks.

He added that the high-speed patrol boats would be Japan’s first defense assistance to Indonesia, marking a significant step in the countries’ security relationship.

The patrol boats are expected to enhance Indonesia’s ability to safeguard its waters, especially in the face of ongoing territorial challenges in the South China Sea.

Despite an international ruling in 2016 rejecting China’s claims over nearly all of the South China Sea, Beijing has continued to assert its dominance in the area, prompting concerns among Southeast Asian nations like Indonesia, the Philippines, and Malaysia.

In addition to defense matters, Japan and Indonesia also agreed to cooperate in the energy sector, focusing on decarbonized energy solutions such as geothermal power, hydrogen, ammonia, and biofuels.

Before his visit to Indonesia, Ishiba met with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Kuala Lumpur, underscoring Japan’s commitment to strengthening ties with Southeast Asia.

Ishiba described his engagement with Malaysia and Indonesia as “one of the biggest priorities” for Japan, acknowledging the region’s growing economic and geopolitical importance. He also reiterated Japan’s alignment with the United States in ensuring peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific.

“Diplomatic engagement in this region is as extremely important to Japan as it is to the United States,” Ishiba remarked, underscoring the shared vision of Japan and its key ally to contribute to global peace and security.

The recent diplomatic activities reflect Japan’s broader strategy of deepening security partnerships in Southeast Asia, particularly in the face of China’s growing assertiveness in the region.

In addition to Indonesia, Japan has been providing military assistance and equipment to other nations like the Philippines, which is also involved in territorial disputes with China.

Japan’s efforts to bolster regional security have been encouraged by the United States, which has been seeking to counterbalance China’s rising influence in the region.

As part of this strategy, Japan and the Philippines signed a key defense pact last year, allowing for mutual troop deployments on each other’s soil.

Ishiba’s trip to Malaysia and Indonesia marks his first official state visit since taking office in October 2024.

(with agency inputs)

ALSO READ: Indonesian President Cancels Pakistan Visit, After India’s Concern Over Clubbing Delhi-Islamabad Visit