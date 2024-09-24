Home
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Japan: Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands Following Strong Earthquake

Japan’s Meteorological Agency alerted residents of the Izu Islands, located south of Tokyo, with a tsunami advisory following a powerful offshore earthquake.

Japan: Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands Following Strong Earthquake

On Tuesday, Japan’s Meteorological Agency alerted residents of the Izu Islands, located south of Tokyo, with a tsunami advisory following a powerful offshore earthquake.

Japan’s Izu Islands have experienced a significant earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale, prompting the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) to issue a tsunami advisory for the region.

Details of the Earthquake

The quake struck on Tuesday morning, approximately 180 kilometers (111 miles) south of Hachijo Island, which is situated about 300 kilometers (186 miles) from Tokyo. Fortunately, the earthquake occurred offshore and was not felt by residents on the islands. As of now, there have been no reports of injuries or damage associated with the quake.

Tsunami Advisory and Its Implications

In response to the earthquake, the JMA quickly issued a tsunami advisory, warning of potential waves reaching heights of up to 1 meter in the affected areas. A preliminary measurement indicated that a tsunami of about 50 centimeters (approximately 20 inches) was recorded in the Yaene district of Hachijo Island. Residents reported that they did not feel the earthquake but were alerted by the advisory broadcasted by Japan’s NHK public television.

Japan’s Seismic Landscape

Japan is situated along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an area characterized by frequent seismic activity due to numerous faults encircling the Pacific Ocean. As one of the most earthquake- and tsunami-prone countries globally, Japan remains vigilant in monitoring seismic events and ensuring the safety of its residents.

