Saturday, September 28, 2024
Japan’s New PM Aims To Revitalize Economy And Boost Consumption

Japan’s newly elected Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba, has underscored the necessity of fully escaping deflation and intends to prioritize wage increases as a means to bolster economic growth.

Japan’s New PM Aims To Revitalize Economy And Boost Consumption

Japan’s newly elected Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba, has underscored the necessity of fully escaping deflation and intends to prioritize wage increases as a means to bolster economic growth. Following his success in the ruling party’s leadership election, Ishiba signaled that his immediate efforts will center on sustaining economic recovery and enhancing household incomes.

Revitalizing Consumption for Growth

Ishiba articulated that revitalizing consumption is essential to breaking Japan’s economic stagnation. He remarked, “Unless consumption increases, the economy won’t do well,” emphasizing the need for effective strategies to alleviate the impact of rising inflation on households.

Noting that Japan’s GDP has stagnated for the last two decades, he highlighted the persistent issue of wage growth lagging behind inflation. His commitment includes accelerating outgoing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s policies designed to raise household income through wage hikes.

READ MORE: From Helene To Yagi: A Year Of Unprecedented Storms

Market Reaction and Future Economic Policies

The market reacted positively to Ishiba’s leadership victory, with the yen recovering from earlier declines. His known critique of aggressive past monetary policies suggests a favorable outlook for the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to continue normalizing interest rates. Although Ishiba refrained from commenting directly on monetary policy, analysts predict that his leadership will afford the BOJ greater leeway in adjusting interest rates.

Kazutaka Maeda, an economist at Meiji Yasuda Research Institute, noted, “Ishiba’s victory signals the end of the influence of ‘Abenomics,’” referring to the economic policies of the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Ishiba’s Agenda and the BOJ’s Path Forward

Ishiba is anticipated to introduce a new stimulus package aimed at addressing the rising costs of food and fuel. This package is likely to be supported by a supplementary budget, reflecting his commitment to protecting households from inflationary pressures.

Under BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda, the central bank has already initiated a move away from negative interest rates, recently raising short-term borrowing costs to 0.25%. Ueda has indicated that the BOJ will persist in increasing rates if inflation trends toward the 2% target while closely monitoring global economic uncertainties.

(INCLUDES INPUTS FROM ONLINE SOURCES)

ALSO READ: Netanyahu Indicates Willingness To Explore Lebanon Ceasefire

