Home > World > JD Vance Says He Is ‘Ready To Serve’ As US President Amid Trump’s Health Concerns: ‘I Feel Very Confident…’

JD Vance Says He Is ‘Ready To Serve’ As US President Amid Trump’s Health Concerns: ‘I Feel Very Confident…’

His comments come amid growing speculation about Trump’s health. Recently, Trump was seen with a bruise on his hand during a meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.

File image of US Vice President JD Vance (Image source: X/@VP)
File image of US Vice President JD Vance (Image source: X/@VP)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 29, 2025 10:39:10 IST

US Vice President JD Vance has said he is ready to take over as President of the United States if a “terrible tragedy” ever occurs. Speaking to USA Today on Thursday, Vance stressed that President Donald Trump is in “great health” but confirmed that he is prepared to step in if needed.

His statement comes amid growing speculation about Trump’s health. The US Presidnet was recently seen with a bruise on his hand during a meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.

Vance has reportedly assured the public that Trump is fit to continue in office. “I feel very confident the president of the United States is in good shape, is going to serve out the remainder of his term and do great things for the American people,” the Vice President said.

Vance added that his experience in office so far has prepared him for any possibility. “And if, God forbid, there’s a terrible tragedy, I can’t think of better on-the-job training than what I’ve gotten over the last 200 days,” he said.

The White House has repeatedly dismissed concerns over Trump’s health. Officials explained that the bruise on his hand was the result of “frequent, forceful handshakes” combined with his regular use of aspirin. The mark has often been covered with makeup during public appearances.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the President, saying Trump’s schedule and commitment show his strength. “President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history. His commitment is unwavering,” she said.

