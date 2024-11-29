Jihadists Cut Key Highway; Claims 200 Lives Syria’s Aleppo

Northern Syria has been plunged into intense conflict after jihadist fighters launched a surprise offensive, cutting off a critical highway connecting Damascus and Aleppo.

Northern Syria has been plunged into intense conflict after jihadist fighters launched a surprise offensive, cutting off a critical highway connecting Damascus and Aleppo. The attack, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and allied factions, has resulted in heavy casualties and the displacement of thousands, marking one of the most significant escalations in the region in years.

Key Highway in Syria Severed

The Damascus-Aleppo M5 highway, a crucial route for transport and trade, was rendered inoperable on Thursday following the jihadist offensive. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that HTS and its allies also seized control of the junction between the M4 and M5 highways, severing a vital link to Aleppo and coastal stronghold Latakia.

The Britain-based Observatory revealed that the clashes have so far claimed 182 lives, including:

102 HTS fighters

19 allied faction members

61 regime forces and allies

Additionally, 19 civilians were killed in Russian airstrikes, while another died in Syrian army shelling earlier in the week, the Observatory stated.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that the ongoing violence has displaced over 14,000 people, nearly half of whom are children. The humanitarian crisis underscores the devastating toll of the conflict on civilians trapped in the crossfire.

Syria Rebels Push Back Against Regime

The assault, which began on Wednesday, targeted government-held areas in northern Aleppo province, close to the Idlib border. HTS, an Al-Qaeda-linked group, spearheaded the attack alongside factions backed by neighboring Turkey.

“This operation aims to repel the sources of fire of the criminal enemy from the frontlines,” stated Mohamed Bashir, head of HTS’s so-called “Salvation Government,” during a press briefing.

According to Nick Heras, an analyst at the New Lines Institute for Strategy and Policy, the offensive was a preemptive move. “The rebels are trying to preempt the possibility of a Syrian military campaign in Aleppo, which Russian and Syrian government airstrikes against rebel areas have been preparing for,” he explained.

Russia and Iran Back Assad’s Forces

Russia, a key ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, has been instrumental in tipping the balance of power in the decade-long civil war. Russian airstrikes have supported regime forces in their battle against HTS and its allies, though civilian casualties have drawn international criticism.

Iran has also played a significant role, backing Assad with troops and allied militant groups, including Hezbollah. On Thursday, an Iranian Revolutionary Guards general was reportedly killed in the fighting.

The conflict zone straddles Idlib and Aleppo provinces, where HTS controls vast territories despite an ongoing ceasefire brokered by Turkey and Russia in 2020. While the truce had largely held, violations have been frequent.

An AFP correspondent described intense clashes east of Idlib since Wednesday morning, including continuous airstrikes.

Syrian state news agency SANA reported that the attack targeted “safe villages and towns and our military sites in those areas.” The Syrian military, with support from “friendly forces,” claimed to have inflicted “heavy losses” on the attacking groups.

A War Without End

The timing of the assault coincides with shifting dynamics in the region. Analysts believe that Turkey’s involvement signals a message to both Damascus and Moscow to reconsider their military actions in northwest Syria.

“Ankara is sending a message to both Damascus and Moscow to back down from their military efforts in northwest Syria,” said Heras.

Meanwhile, the offensive comes on the heels of a fragile truce between Lebanon and Israel, raising concerns about broader regional instability.

Syria’s civil war, which erupted in 2011 after Assad’s brutal crackdown on anti-government protests, has devolved into a protracted and complex conflict involving multiple foreign actors and jihadist groups.

The war has killed over 500,000 people, displaced millions, and devastated the country’s infrastructure. While the intensity of fighting had subsided in recent years, the recent escalation highlights the fragile and volatile nature of the region.

ALSO READ: Mexico Denies Trump’s Claims On Effectively ‘Closing The Border’